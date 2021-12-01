BUTTE — After a season played without fans in attendance, Kelvin Sampson Court will be open to spectators for the rivalry games between Montana Tech and Montana Western's basketball teams Thursday night.
The women's teams will hit the court first at 5 p.m. and the men will face off at 7 p.m. Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt said his team excited for the community to see both squads.
"This means a lot to both communities and both schools," Hiatt said. "With both teams really good, it could be a spectacular game. Those who've come out to see our group have found out we're an exciting team and Western's got a great team as well."
The Orediggers' men enter the rivalry game with a 7-3 record and are coming off a tough 69-68 road loss to the College of Idaho. Meanwhile, the 8-3 Bulldogs will look to extend their three-game winning streak.
Regardless of the teams' records, Hiatt said that the game is typically close when the rivalry takes place, simply because of the rivalry factor. He recalled a game during one of his first seasons as head coach where that was the case.
"I remember there was a game where we weren't having a good season and Western was nationally ranked," Hiatt said. "But we went down there and beat them. We had no business doing that but that's what this rivalry brings to the table. It's usually a really close game."
The Orediggers beat the Bulldogs in all four meetings last season but Hiatt said that should not mean his team can take the game lightly. Montana Western has returned many players from last year as well as standout freshman Ky Kouba.
The top attribute of the Montana Western team is their ability to play together, according to Hiatt. Each player understands their role and their offense has appeared cohesive throughout most of this season.
"They brought pieces back and added Kouba, who won a state championship at Skyview," Hiatt said. "They spread the floor well and have two of the best players in the league with Max Clark and Jalen Hodges. It will be a tremendous challenge for us."
Hiatt said his team has been slow in areas where the Bulldogs have shown promise. The Orediggers are still trying to find an offensive flow and play together in a consistent way.
Despite some offensive struggles, the Montana Tech defense has been stout. Ever since it's poor performance in the first game of the season, the defense has been much improved.
"We're defending well. We allowed 92 points in our first game and after that we've fixed it," Hiatt said. "We've played a lot of different teams that play different style and we've been able to adapt. We've been able to put together good defensive game plans and that's been a strength so far."
The women's game could be a competitive game as well. Tech enters the game with a 6-4 record after a win over Dickinson State last Saturday, while the 6-1 Bulldogs defeated Adams State last Friday.
Montana Tech women's basketball coach Carly Sanon said her team had an opportunity to rest and heal before conference play. The short break could bring fresh legs into Thursday's game.
"We're well-rested and healed up so we're excited to see where conference play will take us," Sanon said. "We've been working hard on our defense. We've been able to play man but also press and play zone. Being able to change defenses is really important and has been key for us right now."
The Orediggers are a fairly experienced team because of the extended COVID-19 eligibility. Seniors Mollie Peoples and Brooke Heggie are heavily relied upon by the Orediggers and could pose a threat to the Bulldogs defense.
In Montana Tech's last game against Dickinson State, no player scored more than 11 points. But rather than a lack of scoring, the statistic showed a team-first offense as four players scored at least ten points.
"There's a lot of players from last year playing for us again. We also got Allie Cleverly as a transfer from Carroll," Sanon said. "She really helps us at the point guard position, we're glad to have her playing for us this season."
The Orediggers will have to account for Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald, who scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Adams State. Lilly Gopher is also a double-double threat and scored 12 points last game.
The rivalry game will be the first Frontier Conference game for each team. After Thursday, Montana Tech will face Rocky Mountain College on the road Saturday. Montana Western will host Carroll College on Saturday.
