DILLON – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western Bulldogs women’s basketball teams are two squads very familiar with one another from years past.
Tech senior forward Dani Urick and junior forward Tavia Rooney are two veterans of the rivalry.
“Western is a team that we are familiar with,” Urick said. “We have had good matchups with them.”
“With Western, a few of us have seen action against them,” Rooney said. “We know what they are about. Western is a good team.”
On Saturday, the two teams face off against one another at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
Tech won the series in 2021-2022, 3-1. One of Tech’s wins was by way of forfeit due to COVID-19 on Jan. 15.
In the game on Dec. 21, 2021, Western won 83-65 in Butte. The Bulldogs scored 49 points in the first half and built an 18-point lead by halftime, 49-31. Western extended the lead to 29 points by the end of the third quarter.
Brynley Fitzgerald scored 23 points, and Jenni Weber and Shainy Mack each scored 13.
Rooney scored 15 points and Urick contributed 13 points.
Tech won the matchup in Dillon on Feb. 3, 68-56. Western led at the half, 34-30 before the Orediggers took the lead in the third quarter and outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, 23-13.
The Orediggers shot 9-of-20 beyond the three-point line and went 19-of-24 from the free-throw line.
Rooney scored 20 points and grabbed eight boards, which included 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Mollie Peoples added 14 points, and Urick chipped in ten points and five rebounds.
Western went 11-of-16 from the charity stripe, but struggled from the three-point stripe, converting 5-of-25.
Fitzgerald scored 19 points, had six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Mesa King added 13 points.
In a Frontier Conference semifinal, the Orediggers used a 29-point fourth quarter to get past the Bulldogs, 76-67.
The game was tight throughout, with teams being deadlocked at 15-15 after the opening ten minutes and Orediggers leading at halftime, 33-28.
Western scrapped back in the third quarter to pull to within a point, 47-46.
In a wild final period, Tech outscored Western, 29-21. Mack scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, while the Orediggers got a 10-point quarter from Ally Cleverly.
Brooke Heggie logged a double-double for Tech, with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Rooney barely missed a triple-double, as she scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, registered six assists.
Mack scored 18 points, Fitzgerald chipped in 17 points, and Lilly Gopher was a rebound shy of a double-double, having scored ten points and grabbed nine boards.
Both teams dropped their Frontier Conference openers on Thursday night. Tech dropped a 59-42 decision to Rocky Mountain College on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER. Western dropped a 72-61 game at No. 9 Carroll College in Helena.
Tech shot 32.1% from the field and was 6-of-9 from the charity stripe against Rocky. However, the Orediggers were 2-of-19 from behind the three-point line (10.5%), which was down from their season average of 26% going into Thursday night.
Aubrie Rademacher led the Orediggers with 13 points.
For the season, the Orediggers average 57.6 points per game, 35.7% from the field, 24% from beyond the three-point arc, and 65.8% from the charity stripe. Tech averages 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 turnovers, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals, and three blocks per game.
Rademacher (10.4 ppg, 4.1 rebounds per game) averages 39.4% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line, all team highs.
Rooney (10.1 ppg) and Urick (9.3 ppg) lead the team in minutes played with just over 28 minutes per game. Rooney leads the team in rebounds (7.1) and Urick is third (3.7). Soda Rice (2.1) leads the team in assists.
Opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game, having grabbed 40.9 rebounds, 11 assists, and nine steals per contest. Teams average nine turnovers per game against the Orediggers.
Tech’s offense is more aggressive under first-year head coach Jeff Graham. The Orediggers roll over the lineup to keep the energy up-tempo and fresh.
“Our bench is seeing more playing time, giving opportunities to make things happen,” Rooney said.
Western averages 42.5% from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc, and 67.4% from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs average 36 rebounds, dish 15.7 assists, and 10.6 steals per contest.
Fitzgerald, the Beaverhead County High School alumnus and reigning Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 18.3, which includes 35.7% from beyond the arc. Fitzgerald’s 20-of-25 from the free-throw line leads the team in successful attempts.
Fitzgerald, Jordan Sweeney (14.1 ppg), Mesa King (8.4 ppg), and Mack (5.9 ppg) are the team leaders in minutes played.
Western has three Box Elder alumni with Lilly Gopher, Kyla Momberg, and Joelnell Momberg
Western’s opponents average 42.5% from the field, 34.4% from the three-point line, and 71.4% from the charity stripe. The opposition also averages 37.1 rebounds, 17.9 turnovers, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals, and three blocks.
“Western will be another tough test,” Graham said. “They are loaded with lots of talent. Brynley, the Mombergs, and other solid players will make it a challenging contest for us.”
