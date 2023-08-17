BUTTE – The fall sports season officially got underway on Thursday in the Mining City with the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

No. 15 Montana Tech got the chance to begin its season on its home court and they took advantage. The Diggers defeated The Evergreen State College, 3-0.

Tech got out to a lead and never looked back after taking the first set, 25-17. The Diggers won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-11, respectively.

Plenty of contributors got involved in the victory for Tech, as 13 players got their first touches of the young season.

“We had some good opportunities to move some players in and around, and run a larger rotation in that one. And they all excelled, which is great,” Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.

Maureen Jessop, last year’s Frontier Conference Player of the Year, led the team with 15 kills. Freshman Olivia LaBeau had seven kills.

Tech will face the College of Idaho on Friday at 3 p.m. before finishing up the weekend against No. 10 Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“It’s good to get the first game jitters out in some ways, because we had some tight areas that I think we can clean up,” Solomon said.

MSU-Northern also got its season started on the right track, defeating Evergreen State earlier on Thursday.

The Skylights also won in three sets (25-14, 25-13, and 25-17).

Alyssa Pretty Weasel led the team with 10 kills. Bailey Egan led Northern with 22 digs.

Northern takes on No. 3 Eastern Oregon on Friday at 1 p.m. and closes out their stay in Butte on Saturday against the College of Idaho at 1 p.m.

It was successful day for Frontier Conference teams at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, as Tech and Northern both opened its seasons with a 1-0 record.

