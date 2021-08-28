BUTTE — Kyle Samson's first game as Orediggers head coach did not go as he had hoped, as they lost 26-24 to Eastern Oregon on Saturday night in the Copper Game. But Samson acknowledged the positives he took from the exciting, hard-fought loss.
Montana Tech trailed by 10 points with one minute left in the game, until Mark Estes returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give the Orediggers one more chance at victory. But they were unable to recover the onside kick and Eastern Oregon drained the rest of the clock.
The final minute of the game reflected much of what took place earlier. Tech consistently made good plays, but mistakes and penalties derailed their success.
"I'm very proud of how our guys battled, they fought and gave us a chance until the end," Samson said. "But we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We can't make the mistakes we made against a good football team like we did tonight."
The Orediggers first key mistake came on their first possession where Eastern Oregon's Zak Donato intercepted Jet Campbell. Eastern Oregon's Jordan Eggers then broke off a 37-yard run for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
The Mountaineers added a field goal in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead. But Campbell and the Orediggers found momentum on the next possession, driving downfield on nine plays and ending on a short touchdown pass to Logan Kennedy.
"The guys settled in after making mistakes early," Samson said. "I thought we looked really good at times and sometimes like I said, shot ourselves in the foot. But we'll get better as the season progresses."
Eggers rushed for another Eastern Oregon touchdown late in the second quarter to give his team a 17-7 lead at halftime. But Tech started the third quarter out strong with a 70-yard drive.
It appeared that the Orediggers had scored on another touchdown pass but the score was called back for a holding penalty. The penalty forced Tech to settle for a field goal, an event that made a significant impact in the game, according to Samson.
"That touchdown that got called back for holding, that was a big one obviously," Samson said. "We can't give them penalties like that. But there's definitely positives from tonight, they really stuck together."
Eastern Oregon scored two more field goals which gave them a 23-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Orediggers responded with a fourth down conversion, a deep pass completion to Trevor Hoffman and a touchdown to make it a one possession game.
Despite noticeable effort from the Orediggers defense and deafening chants from the crowd at Bob Green Field, the Mountaineers converted a 42-yard field goal to take a 26-17 lead with just one minute left in the game.
While the lead may have appeared insurmountable, Mark Estes had a different plan. He ran back the following kickoff for a 76-yard touchdown, which gave Montana Tech 55 seconds to recover and onside kick and score three points. The Orediggers could not recover the onside kick and were out of timeouts, which allowed time to expire.
"The positive takeaway today was our togetherness," Samson said. "The guys never flinched. We got up, we got down, we could've quit down 23-10, but our guys came up with a big stop and then scored. Just the way these guys didn't quit is what I'm proud of."
Eastern Oregon finished with 349 yards, 266 of which were rushing yards. Eastern Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn went 11/20 passing with 80 yards. Jordan Eggers finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns.
For Montana Tech, Jet Campbell completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Blake Counts rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Tech had 287 yards in total offense.
"We just have to go back and get some things cleaned up," Samson said. "In week one we wish we would've won the game but I'm proud of them for sticking together."
While the Orediggers could not come up with the win, the opening game appeared to be an enjoyable experience for those that attended. Pre-game tailgating was a vibrant scene and the stands were packed by the time the game began.
Montana Tech students, Butte residents and Oredigger fans as a whole made their presence noticeable throughout the game. Players often waved their hands to encourage fans to cheer louder and Samson spoke about the atmosphere after the game.
"The atmosphere was tremendous, the fans were awesome," Samson said. "I want to thank them all for being here tonight and giving us support. I wish it would've turned out differently for them, but I can promise them we'll be back. The 'Diggs will be back."
The Orediggers will travel to Helena for their next game against Carroll College on September 4 at 1 p.m. Eastern Oregon will host Montana Western at the same time.
