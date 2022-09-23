DILLON - Rivalry weeks are fun and stressful at the same time.
The Montana Tech Orediggers and No. 21 Montana Western Bulldogs know full well about the rivalry.
The Orediggers and Bulldogs will face off Saturday in a 1 p.m. affair from Vigilante Field.
So far, in 2022
After a pair of decisive wins at Eastern Oregon (38-3) and Carroll College (26-10), the Orediggers came up short against Rocky Mountain College (28-20) despite a last-drive that resulted in an interception deep in Battlin’ Bears’ territory.
“It was a game that we did not come out on top, unfortunately,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “We have to bounce back and deal with some adversity.”
“We didn’t want to lose that one, but we came back strong,” Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman said. “We just had to get back on the field with the guys. We’ve had a great week of practice and are excited to get back on the field against Western.”
Following a tough loss to Carroll College in Helena, the Bulldogs have won three straight games, which included a 21-point win over No. 16 Dickinson State.
The 2021 series
Western swept last year’s contests to even the series at four wins apiece.
In the Sept. 25 contest at Bob Green Field, Jon Jund threw for 381 yards, and Reese Neville ran for 102 yards as the Bulldogs scored 38 consecutive points on their way to a 45-21 win.
Jet Campbell went 19-of-37 for 282 yards and threw for a touchdown. Kiley Caprara had 188 receiving yards, and Kyle Torgerson added 83 yards and a touchdown reception.
However, the Bulldogs’ defense had three sacks for 37 yards lost as Braden Swank and Joe Caicedo each as ten tackles to lead the Western defense.
Jund threw four touchdown passes to four different Bulldogs. Nate Simpkins led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 131.
In the Nov. 6 game in Dillon, the Bulldogs came from a touchdown deficit with three straight scores to down the Orediggers, 35-21.
With winds near 20 miles-per-hour, Western’s offense concentrated on the game, which netted 261 yards on 43 carries.
Neville led the ground charge with 101 yards on 15 carries. Jund added 85 yards, along with 143 yards passing and three scores. Colten McPhee contributed 53 rush yards and two scores.
Simkins had 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead Western receivers.
Teddy Croft led Tech’s defense with ten tackles, and Logan Kolodejchuk added nine stops.
Campbell had 164 passing yards, and two touchdown passes, one each to Torgerson (69 yards receiving) and Trevor Hoffman.
Caicedo had 11 tackles, Bryer Monson had eight stops, and Reese Artz had 2.5 of six sacks, resulting in 35 yards lost.
The 2022 matchup: Chapter I
Tech goes into Saturday’s averaging 402.3 total yards per game. The Orediggers average 250.7 yards passing and 151.7 yards rushing.
Campbell (50-of-87, 674 yards passing, four passing TDs, two INTs, 30-169 rushing yards, four rushing TDs) will get the call at quarterback for Tech.
Blake Counts (53-260, TD) is the Orediggers’ leading rusher. In addition, Hoffman (20-259, 12.9 yards per reception), Torgerson (15-209, 13.9 yards per catch), Logan Kennedy (7-119, TD), and Wyatt Alexander (6-94, TD) have been successful in Tech’s passing game in 2022.
“Taking care of the ball has been a focus this week,” Hoffman said. “We have done work in drills on taking care of the ball.”
“The guys responded well this week,” Samson said. “In putting last week behind us, we took what we learned in that game to help us get better. Our leadership has been great all week. The guys were excited to get back out. The guys are excited about a new challenge.”
Western’s defense has allowed 208.3 yards per game (sixth in the country), having allotted 157 yards through the air and 51.3 yards per contest on the ground (tenth). Of their 110 tackles this season, 37 have been for losses totaling 141 yards.
Seven members of the Bulldogs’ defense have combined for 17 sacks in four games, which is third overall in NAIA. In addition, Western is nationally ranked in fumbles recovered (six, tenth-ranked) and defensive interceptions (five, seventh overall).
Kameron Rauser (23 tackles, six TFL), Bryer Monson (23 tackles, five TFL), Braden Smith (21 tackles, 4.5 TFL, three sacks), Reese Artz (19 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), Tanner Harrell (17 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks), Cody Whalen (14 tackles, two INT), Braden Swank (15 tackles, nine pass breakups), Latrell McCutcheon (12 tackles, two pass breakups) and James Aragon (4.5 sacks) are the key contributors in the Bulldogs’ stingy defense.
On offense, Western averages 384.8 per game. The balanced offense splits at 197.3 yards per contest passing and 187.5 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs’ offense is led by Jund (62-of-105, 760 yards, seven passing TDs, three INTs, 59-196 rushing yards, five rushing TDs) at quarterback.
Neville (61-295, 4.8 yards per carry, two rushing TDs, 6-32 receiving yards, TD reception) and McPhee (27-109, rushing TD) will see action in the Western backfield.
Dylan Shipley (17-291, five TD receptions), Elijah Benedick (13-186), and Blake Sentman (10-129, TD) are the three leading receivers in the Bulldogs’ offense.
“Western is a great team and is coached very well,” Samson said.
Ben Windauer (25 tackles, 14 solos, three TFL, 1.5 sacks), Keyshawn James-Newby (19 tackles), Naoki Harmer (16 tackles), Jordan Washington (16 tackles), and Zach Trumble (12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss) anchor a defense that has 234 yards per contest. The Orediggers allot 130.7 yards in the passing game and 103.3 yards rushing.
“We need to go down to Dillon in a big-time away game and take care of the football,” Samson said. “They’re a really good team. We just need to execute.”
“The big message this week has been to trust your teammates,” Hoffman said. “The main goal is to get out there and get a win.”
