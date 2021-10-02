BUTTE — The Orediggers came back from a tough rivalry game loss to Montana Western last week with a 23-13 win over MSU-Northern in Havre on Saturday.
The win was the second of the year for the Orediggers (2-3) who will return home to face the College of Idaho next Saturday at 1 p.m.. The winless MSU-Northern Lights will travel to Helena for a game against Carroll College next Saturday at 1 p.m..
Montana Tech got on the scoreboard quickly against MSU-Northern when Jet Campbell found Blake Counts on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Jared Griffith missed the extra point attempt which led to a 6-0 lead for the Orediggers.
But Izayah Boss caught the Montana Tech defense off-guard on MSU-Northern's first drive of the game, breaking off a 75-yard touchdown. Niels Getts hit the extra point to give the Lights a 7-6 lead and the Orediggers a scare at the end of the first quarter.
Jet Campbell continued to complete passes in the second quarter, two of which went for touchdowns. He found Kyle Torgerson on a 20-yard touchdown pass then Trevor Hoffman for a 34-yard touchdown pass to wrap up the first half. The Orediggers led 20-7 at halftime.
Devonte Armstrong found Jake Horner for his only touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter. But Jared Griffith hit a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to secure a ten-point lead and the victory for the Orediggers.
Montana Tech's 404 total yards outgained the MSU-Northern offense (322). Jet Campbell had an impressive game where he threw for three touchdowns, one interception and 300 yards. Armstrong finished with 62 passing yards and one touchdown.
Blake Counts, along with the receiving touchdown, added 104 rushing yards for the Orediggers. Izayah Boss led the Lights in rushing yards with 110.
