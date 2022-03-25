Butte — It took two years, but Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson finally has a conventional spring practice season.
The Orediggers started their 15-practice schedule Friday afternoon on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum. It's their first such season during Samson's tenure that falls within the usual flow of a college football program.
“Last spring with all the COVID stuff, we kind of attacked spring ball a little bit differently because we hadn't had a fall (season)," Samson said while his team warmed up before practice. "(This spring) we've got a pretty good evaluation of our guys that played a lot of football this fall.
"So we're excited to have that experience and then to continue to get better."
Along with their 2020 fall season, the Orediggers also lost much of their 2020 spring season, robbing Samson of an opportunity to immediately establish his way of doing things on the field.
Now the third-year coach can build off his inaugural season's 5-5 record and fifth-place finish in the Frontier Conference.
“These first two days are just a lot of teaching and drill work,” Samson said. “And then when we put the pads on (I'm) excited to see what our guys can do to compete against each other.”
Not only does Samson have his first season as a college head coach under his belt, he has 17 starters from 2021 returning for the fall of 2022.
Offensive lineman Jack Hiller said that continuity and experience will help the team maximize its potential.
“The guys are a closer group than we’ve ever been," Hiller said. "We all know how to work together and act as one.
“Everything is going to be on another level.”
For linebacker Ben Windauer, Friday marked the first time he'd been part of an official team practice in two years. After losing a year to COVID, the redshirt junior tore his ACL in 2021.
"It's been a while for me,” Windauer said. “And I'm just really excited to get back out here and have a good time with the teammates.”
The first two practices of the spring will be low-impact, requiring just helmets for the players. Pads will be donned on Tuesday and Thursday as the Orediggers prepare for their first full-contact practice on April 1.
"It’s gonna be a great feeling once we can finally get out there and smash some pads," Windauer said.
Hiller said he looks forward to seeing the effect of winter conditioning show up on the field.
“It's really fun to see where everybody's at and perfect the craft,” Hiller said. “It's a good time."
The winter was also spent learning under new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Aric Williams.
Samson said the Orediggers are excited for "a kind of new defense." Williams runs a 4-2-5 base, which uses four lineman, two linebackers and five defensive backs. The defense requires fast linebackers, strong defensive backs, or both. Samson said he thinks his roster is well-suited for the change in scheme.
“I think we’ve got a couple different positions where they can kind of be tweeners, between a defensive back and a linebacker, that can help us in both run and pass (coverage)," Samson said.
Williams coached defensive backs at San Jose State from February 2018 until his move to Montana Tech. The former Oregon State player is familiar with the Frontier Conference after a stint at College of Idaho (2015-17) and University of Montana (2010-14). Williams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and played in both the Arena Football League and NFL Europe.
Windauer has embraced the new defensive wrinkles and spent hours alongside his teammates learning as much of the concepts and terminology as possible before applying it to the field.
“When (Williams) got here a few months back, we started in the playbook. We had three different installs that he put in. We started a little simple, we started slow,” Windauer said. “But we've worked it up enough now to where we've gotten most of it installed in and we're gonna be rolling this spring.”
Samson said the defense will match up with offenses that like to spread the field with multiple pass catchers, as well as run-first offenses that use "21 personnel," which uses two running backs and and a tight end.
“I'm really proud of the guys, the way they've worked this offseason,” Samson said. “I think our staff's done a heck of a job, really excited to have our new defensive coordinator out here his first day.”
Following the Orediggers' spring game on April 22, the focus will shift to academics for the remainder of the semester. Finals week runs from May 2 through May 6.
Until then, the players will enjoy the opportunity to participate in the first normal spring season in many of their college careers.
"You have a long break of not doing anything like that, so it’s really fun to get back in and play the game we love," Hiller said. "We’re all here to play football, so it’s just a lot of fun.”
