Montana Tech Orediggers hit the field for first practice of the season

Montana Tech players celebrate a touchdown after running through plays during the first Orediggers practice of the season on Thursday.
Montana Tech football players look on as teammates run plays on Aug. 4 during the first regular-season practice of the year.
Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson directs his team on Aug. 4 during the first day of practice for the Orediggers.
Montana Tech wide receiver Mark Estes watches the ball into his hands during a drill on Aug. 4, the first day of fall practice.
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell throws a pass during the Orediggers first fall practice on Aug. 4.
Ben Windauer, linebacker for the Orediggers, runs through drills on Aug. 4 during Tech's first practice.
Montana Tech linebacker Kobe Moreno (center) chats with teammates between drills during Tech's first practice of the fall on Thursday.

