KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll on Wednesday. The Montana Tech Orediggers were ranked No. 13 in the national poll.
The Orediggers were ranked No. 14 in the post season poll released after the NAIA National Tournament last year. Tech finished the season with a 23-10 overall record and reached the NAIA National Tournament Final Site for the fourth time under head coach Brian Solomon who is entering his 11th year at the helm for the Orediggers.
The University of Providence is the only other Frontier Conference school in the NAIA Top 25 ranked No. 10.
Montana Tech hosts the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge next week to start the 2022 season. The tournament includes a number of top 25 teams including No. 2 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 9 Viterbo (Wis.), No. 12 Eastern Oregon, (RV) Bushnell (Ore.), (RV) Cornerstone (Mich.), (RV) Vanguard, and Providence.
The Orediggers first match of the season is Thursday, August 18th at 7 p.m. against Viterbo in the HPER Complex.
