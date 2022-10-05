BUTTE – The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western Bulldogs renewed their volleyball rivalry in Frontier Conference action at HPER Complex in Butte.
The Bulldogs swept Tech in their first meeting on Sept. 16 in Billings at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament.
Since that day, Tech has won five straight games. Western has won two of their last five.
Tech rallied from four points down in the first game and used a 16-3 run in the second to fuel the Orediggers’ sweep of the Bulldogs.
The scores of the match were 27-25, 25-14, 24-16
Tech jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the opening game, as Western head coach Katie Lovett called timeout to get the Bulldogs refocused.
Western went on a 10-3 run out of the break to give the Bulldogs a 15-11 lead as Tech head coach Brian Solomon called a timeout to discuss strategy with the Orediggers.
Western led 19-17 when the Orediggers went on a 5-2 stretch to take a 22-21 lead and force another Western timeout.
Tech had game point at 24-22 before Western fought back for three straight points and put the Bulldogs in game point.
Maureen Jessop tied the game at 25-25 with a kill, and an attack error by the Bulldogs gave the Tech another opportunity to clinch the game. A dual block by Alexis Umland and McKenna Kaelber earned the Orediggers the win in the opening game.
Jessop opened the second game with a kill in the Western backcourt. Then, two attack errors and a kill by Umland widened the advantage to 4-0.
Danyel Martin put Western on the board with a kill. Kaylee Fritz followed suit with a cross-court kill as the Bulldogs scored three straight points. Ramyia Wendt’s ace tied the game at 6-6, and Peyton Vogl’s kill gave Western their first lead of the second game, 7-6.
The game was played evenly on both sides toward the middle of the game as the teams traded the next ten points before a thunderous front-court kill by Umland sparked a three-point run for Tech. Western called timeout to break the Orediggers’ momentum.
Tech stretched the lead to five points before Martin’s kill for Western broke serve.
Jessop’s tape-tapping kill brought service back to Tech. Umland and Olivia Muir’s tandem block gave Tech a six-point lead, 18-12.
Umland’s back corner kill continued Tech’s run and was aided by Taylor Henley’s kill and Olivia Cady’s ace. The game ended with Tech possessing a 16-5 run and an 11-point win to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Tech came out with a 3-0 run to start the third game with Sarah Hopcroft serving. Jazi Smith broke serve to put the Bulldogs on the board.
“The 16-5 run to end the second set and starting the third game up 3-0 carried up through the match,” Solomon said.
Tech’s patience on the defensive side of the net was met by the offense desperation of the Bulldogs attempting to mount a comeback. Umland and Kinnidi Willmore combined for three straight kills as Western called a timeout trailing 11-4.
Jelena Jablanov’s dig falling back electrified the crowd, and Muir’s kill continued Tech’s successful stretch as Solomon rotated his reserves into the third game. With the score 13-8, he called a timeout to give his team a breather.
Tech led 15-8 when Smith’s kill broke serve. However, a service error put Tech right back into serving.
The Bulldogs never backed down, as Kara Pospisil and Vogl answered the call with kills. However, the Orediggers were equal to the task with kills by Umland and Muir.
Emma Carvo had two critical digs in the late going for the Orediggers. Jessop’s kill and a Western attack error ended the match.
Tech had 65 digs, 43 kills, 37 assists, eight assisted blocks, seven aces, and four solo blocks.
Jessop had 14 kills and 12 digs for Tech. Umland had nine kills, and Muir added seven.
“Alexis (Umland) had a very good match stepping in for us,” Solomon said. “She scored a lot of points, and so did Maureen Jessop from the left side. Our blocking and our defense came along. We gave Alexis plenty of opportunities to hit the ball.”
Carvo had 14 digs, and Olivia Caddy and Hopcroft each had 13 digs. Caddy added three aces.
Western had 59 digs, 32 kills, 28 assists, five assisted blocks, four solo blocks, and a service ace.
Kelsey Goddard had 19 digs, and Smith added 13. In addition, Smith had eight kills, while Martin, Vogl, and KayLee Kopp had six.
Both teams hit the road for weekend games. Western takes on Rocky Mountain College in Billings. Tech will take on MSU-Northern in Havre.
“It’s a hard road game,” Solomon said. “Havre is a tough place to play. It’s a long day trip, but we’ll be ready for that.”
