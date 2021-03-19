BUTTE — Becca Richtman represented Montana Tech in it's first-ever outdoor track meet in Billings on Friday night, finishing first in the women's 1500-meter event. Richtman has previously qualified for national competition.
Montana Tech announced the addition of men's and women's outdoor track and field in January, with a team expected to be formed before the 2022 season. Due to student-athlete interest and good timing, head coach Zach Kughn was able to field two teams in time to participate this year.
"It's been in the talks ever since my interview process," Kughn said. "It was most likely not going to happen until next year, but with the success from cross-country we had the support to start right away."
The track and field teams have been formed by select cross-country athletes according to Kughn. The 2022 roster though, is slated to host 39 student-athletes with 12 already on the roster.
With less than three months to prepare for competition and rough, winter weather to begin the year, there was skepticism on the direction of the season early on. But with recent warmer weather and determination from the student-athletes, practices have proven successful thus far according to Kughn.
"The indoor season didn't have many meets in our area and the winter weather was not ideal," Kughn said. "Now that we know we have a full season and good weather, everybody has been a good mood and working hard in the last few weeks."
"It's a lot of fun with all the recruits we're signing," Kughn said. "Right now the distance runners know what they have to do, they have to do their job. We know it's leading to something much bigger in the near future."
The Orediggers competed against athletes from MSU-Billings, Rocky Mountain College, Dickinson State, Dawson Community College and Central Wyoming College on Friday.
In addition to Richtman's first-place finish in the women's division, Montana Tech's Riley Crissman finished in sixth place in the 1500-meter event. Karolyna Buck, Carlin Manning and Payton Huss all finished in the top-15 for the Orediggers in the 1500.
Ian Barville led the Oredigger men, finishing fifth in the men's 1500-meter event. River Sheppard and Charles Carriker both finished in the top 15.
"All of our athletes ran the 1500, it's a little bit different than what we had planned," said Kughn. "We're not going to turn down the opportunity to compete, the weather has been amazing and we were excited about that."
Kughn also said that recruiting athletes for next season is a priority, but current competition has brought an exciting opportunity. A goal for the team is to enter at least one participant into NAIA national competition.
The Orediggers will return to the track on April 1 at Lockwood High School. The track season currently consists with four regular-season meets until conference tournament play takes place on April 29.
"Once we announced we were adding track in January, we really started recruiting," said Kughn. "We will cover all event groups we have letters of intent for our roster to have 39."
