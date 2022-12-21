CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team began their two-day stay at the Cactus Classic on Wednesday afternoon, as they took on No. 14 Vanguard University (Calif.) in Chandler, Ariz.
Vanguard led by 18 points with 4:22 remaining in the game before the Orediggers put together a 12-0 run late. However, the margin was too much to overcome as the Lions defeated Tech, 65-56.
Tavia Rooney scored on a three-point play and Aubrie Rademacher hit three free-throws to give Tech an early 6-4 lead.
After the Lions opened a three-point lead, Rooney hit a three-pointer toward the middle part of the first quarter to tie the game at 9-9.
The score was tied at 15-15 through midst of the second quarter when Vanguard (8-3) put together an 8-3 stretch over the final 3:10 of the half to lead at the break, 23-18.
Tech (2-7) trailed by ten when Rooney and Dani Urick hit three-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor to pull the Orediggers to within six.
The teams traded baskets before McKayla Kloker’s three-pointer with 5:43 left in the third quarter brought Tech to within four points of the Lions, 33-29.
Following Ally Cleverly’s three-point shot to make the score 40-37 with 1:37 left in the third quarter, Vanguard went on a 19-4 tear that bridged into the fourth. Lauren Baumgartner’s three-pointer capped the run as the Lions led with 4:42 to play, 59-41.
Kloker, Cleverly, and Urick combined for the 12-0 run that pulled Tech to within six point with 57 seconds to play.
The Lions sank six free-throws in a span of 42 second. Tech was able to answer with a three-pointer from Kloker with 17 seconds as their final basket of the game.
Tech shot 19-of-56 (33.9%) from the field, which included 12-of-29 (41.5%) from beyond the arc. The Orediggers were 6-of-7 (85.7%) from the free-throw line. Tech was out-rebounded 36-34 and committed 14 turnovers.
Urick had a double-double for the Orediggers, having scored 16 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, dished five assists, and had one steal.
Kloker was 4-of-10 from behind the three-point line, as she scored 12 points.
Rooney missed a double-double by a rebound, as she scored ten points, grabbed nine boards, and had four assists.
Vanguard shot 19-of-63 (30.2%) from the field, which included 9-of-32 (28.1%) from beyond the three-point line. The Lions were lethal from the charity stripe, having drained 18-of-19 attempts (94.7%).
Baumgartner and Halle Si’I each had 19 points for Vanguard. Si’I also had six assists for the Lions. Melissa Akullu was two points shy of a double-double, as she scored eight points and pulled down 16 rebounds.
The Orediggers will wrap up play at the Cactus Classic on Thursday morning as they take on Eastern Oregon University (8-1) at 10 a.m. Tech faced EOU on Nov. 18, which resulted in a 76-55 win for the Mounties.
