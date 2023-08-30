BUTTE – The long wait is nearly over.

The days of spring practice, summer break and fall camp are now in the rear-view mirror, and Montana Tech football is back.

The Orediggers, ranked No. 16, open the 2023 season against No. 15 Carroll College on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Alumni Coliseum.

And after weeks of practice on the hot turf, the Diggers are more than ready for some live game action.

“It’s been a really good fall camp. I think we’ve made a lot of great strides and our team has come together, we’re a really tight-knit group. Now we’re ready for a game,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.

It’s not just any game, either.

Thursday’s game features two of the top 16 teams in the NAIA’s preseason rankings. And those two teams have a long-standing, bitter rivalry.

Under the lights to open the season, it has all the makings of a classic Frontier showdown.

“The first game is always an exciting time, and when it’s against your rival it’s a big-time game. Two nationally ranked teams. But that’s what you want, you want to be a part of programs that are playing in big-time games all year long,” Samson said.

The Diggers matchup with the Saints is a non-conference game, and the teams will meet again in Helena on Nov. 11 for their conference matchup.

Whether the game matters in the conference standings or not, any time that Tech and Carroll get together it leads to lots of excitement.

It’s been nearly a year since the last rivalry game, when the Diggers defeated the Saints on Sept. 3, 26-10.

The excitement is expected to translate into quite the crowd on Thursday evening. For Tech, it could be a pivotal advantage.

“I think we have the best atmosphere in the Frontier, for sure. The fans of Butte and our alumni show up and it makes it a lot of fun for the players. You always want to play in front of great crowds, and to me there’s no better place than Bob Green Field,” Samson said.

The expectations are high for the Diggers in 2023. The opening game is not make-or-break by any means, but it is the first step in getting to where they want to be.

After finishing 7-3 last season with a two-win improvement from 2021, the Diggers hope to take the next leap this season.

“Everyone knows we’re going for a conference championship this year, so it’s that or bust,” senior defensive lineman Gabe Zanetti said at the start of fall camp.

It’s a tall task for the Diggers, but one they believe they are capable of.

Plenty of talent returns for Tech, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Four offensive lineman are back from last year, along with an All-Conference selections at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Blake Thelen will be at the helm for the Diggers offense after starting 8 games last season. And with Blake Counts at running back and Kyle Torgerson at wide receiver, Thelen will have some experienced talent to help him out.

On the defensive side, linebacker Cole Wyant returns after a 64-tackle season in 2022.

Thursday will be the first opportunity for Tech to see what their combination of experience and talent is capable of.

While one game doesn’t dictate what the rest of the season will look like, it’s a chance for the Diggers start the season on the right track.

“You always want to start fast and get out on a great note. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge, they are a great team. Our goal is to be 1-0, and just getting momentum to start the season is a big deal,” Samson said.

Tech follows up the game with Carroll with another non-conference game on the road at NCAA Division II Central Washington.