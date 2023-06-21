BUTTE – Montana Tech football released its updated schedule for the 2023 season today.

The Orediggers will play 10 games this season.

The season- and home-opening Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union is on a Thursday night this year. The Orediggers host Carroll College at 6 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum.

The opener against the Saints will be a non-conference game. Tech finishes with the Saints on Nov. 11 in Helena.

All Frontier institutions' first games will not be counted in the conference standings except newcomer Arizona Christian University. The Frontier Conference added Arizona Christian this season bringing the conference total to nine teams.

The conference slate consists of eight games this season to accommodate the odd number of teams.

Including the home opener, the Orediggers have four home games in their first six contests.

In week two, Tech travels to NCAA Division II Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. The last time Tech played a nonconference team during the regular season was 2011 against Southern Oregon. The last NCAA contest for the Orediggers was against South Dakota School Mines in 2010.

This game replaces a previously-scheduled Sept. 9 home game against Simon Fraser University after the program announced it would not field a team in 2023

The Orediggers host Eastern Oregon on Sept. 16 for homecoming presented by NUCOR. Tech hosts the College of Idaho on Sept. 23 with kickoff slated for noon.

The Orediggers hit the road for the first Frontier Conference away contests on Sept. 30 when they travel to Ashland, Oregon, to face Southern Oregon.

Tech returns home the following week for their fourth home game of the season hosting Montana Western on Oct. 7. The game will be Hall of Fame Weekend celebrating the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The Orediggers go to Rocky Mountain on Oct. 21 for just the third road game of the season.

The final home game of the regular season is Oct. 28 when the Orediggers host the newest Frontier Conference member, Arizona Christian, for the first time ever.

The last home game will be Senior Day.

Tech finishes on the road at Montana State University-Northern on Nov. 4.

All home games except the Copper Game and the College of Idaho contest kickoff at 1 p.m.

Season tickets are currently on sale. To purchase season tickets, call Oredigger Athletics a 406.496.4105. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale in August.