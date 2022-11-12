DILLON – Day Two of the Western Classic tipped off with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Dickinson State (N.D.) Blue Hawks.
Tech head coach Adam Hiatt faced off with his former assistant and current DSU head coach, Derek Selvig.
“He’s a huge part of why we are where we are. He was deserving of getting the head coaching job at Dickinson and he just causes us fits,” Hiatt said.
Despite DSU giving Tech problems throughout the game, the Orediggers’ strong second half allowed them to pull away and remain undefeated in the young season with a 76-68 victory.
“I like the way we defended,” Hiatt said. “I felt like we were a step slow in the first half”.
The Orediggers held a 40-37 lead at halftime but trailed by as much as five points early on. Defensively, Tech held the Blue Hawks to 35.3% shooting in the second half, compared to 46.4% shooting in the first half.
Shooting from three-point range was a huge part of the Orediggers winning formula. They shot 11/22 (50%) from behind the arc in the victory.
“We’re still trying to find our way from an offensive fluidity standpoint,” Hiatt said. “We showed flashes of some of the individual things we could do, but we’re still learning to play as a unit.
Tech forward Michael Ure played a crucial role in the Orediggers effort to close out the game. Ure scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers to extend the Tech lead from one to seven.
Caleb Bellach also scored 17 points for Tech, with 3/6 shooting from three-point range. Point guard Crishon Dixon added 13 points and four assists in the winning effort.
For the Blue Hawks, Trey Hladky led the team in scoring with 13 points. The DSU offense stalled in the second half, being held to 31 points.
Tech hosts the Montana Tech Fall Classic next weekend, where they will face off with the Blue Hawks for a second time. The Orediggers play Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., followed by a rematch with DSU on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
