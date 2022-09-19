A pair of cross country runners from Montana Tech raced off with the Frontier Conference XC awards on Monday.

Edwin Kipainoi was the runner of the week for the men, while Hailey Nielson was recognized on the women's side.

Nielson is a sophomore from Butte. Kipainoi is a junior from Kajiado, Kenya.

Kipainoi was the top Frontier runner at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman. He placed 16th out of 75 runners in the 8K with a time of 25:51.

Nelson finished 15th out of 76 runners in the women's race, Her clocking of 10:05.40 was the fastest for the Frontier women.

Tags

Load comments