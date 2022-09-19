A pair of cross country runners from Montana Tech raced off with the Frontier Conference XC awards on Monday.
Edwin Kipainoi was the runner of the week for the men, while Hailey Nielson was recognized on the women's side.
Nielson is a sophomore from Butte. Kipainoi is a junior from Kajiado, Kenya.
Kipainoi was the top Frontier runner at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman. He placed 16th out of 75 runners in the 8K with a time of 25:51.
Nelson finished 15th out of 76 runners in the women's race, Her clocking of 10:05.40 was the fastest for the Frontier women.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.