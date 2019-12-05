The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the America football Coaches Association (AVCA) announced the All-America teams and Montana Tech linebacker Carter Myers was named an honorable mention All-American.
Myers is one of ten Frontier Conference student-athletes making the prestigious list. Myers was a first team selection on the all-conference team.
Myers had one of the best seasons in the Frontier Conference this year. Myers led the top rated Tech defense in all defensive categories. The Cody, Wyoming native was second in the conference in total tackles with 96. The senior linebacker led the conference in tackles for a loss (18) and sacks (7.5). Myers ranked 10th nationally in tackles for a loss, 19th in sacks per game, and 23rd in tackles per game. Myers had a team leading three interceptions while returning one for a touchdown.
Myers, a senior pursing a degree in Mechanical Engineering, has also earned academic all-conference three times.
