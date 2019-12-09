Mesa Williams

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference named Montana Tech’s Mesa Williams as the Frontier Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The award is the third for Williams this season.

Last week marked the start of the Frontier Conference schedule. The Orediggers (9-2, 1-1) split their two conference matchups to start the season. On Tuesday, the Orediggers lost at No. 23 Carroll College but turned around and defeated No. 12 Lewis-Clark State 83-59 at home.

Williams, a 5-foot-10 junior from White Sulphur Springs, Montana, led the Orediggers with 25 points over Lewis-Clark on Saturday while shooting an impressive 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Williams shot 50% from the field and three point range on the week. The preseason all-conference selection averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists on the week.

Montana Tech is off this week. The Orediggers return to action December 18th at the Phoenix Frontier Classic.

