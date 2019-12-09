WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference named Montana Tech’s Mesa Williams as the Frontier Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The award is the third for Williams this season.
Last week marked the start of the Frontier Conference schedule. The Orediggers (9-2, 1-1) split their two conference matchups to start the season. On Tuesday, the Orediggers lost at No. 23 Carroll College but turned around and defeated No. 12 Lewis-Clark State 83-59 at home.
Williams, a 5-foot-10 junior from White Sulphur Springs, Montana, led the Orediggers with 25 points over Lewis-Clark on Saturday while shooting an impressive 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Williams shot 50% from the field and three point range on the week. The preseason all-conference selection averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists on the week.
Montana Tech is off this week. The Orediggers return to action December 18th at the Phoenix Frontier Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.