WHITEFISH -- The NAIA announced Montana Tech's Sabrina Hopcroft as the National Defender of the Week on Tuesday.
Hopcroft, a 5-foot-7 senior libero, helped lead the Orediggers to a 2-0 record and the top-seed entering the Frontier Conference Tournament in Great Falls this weekend. The Orediggers downed Carroll College 3-1 and swept Lewis-Clark State to finish the regular season.
Hopcroft averaged 10.14 digs per set over two matches. She recorded 53 digs in four sets against Carroll, breaking a school record.
The national honor is the second for the Orediggers this year and in the last two weeks. McKenna Kaelber received the award as a setter last week.
No. 17 Montana Tech receives a bye in the first round of the tournament, which starts Friday. The Orediggers will play the lowest seed remaining in the semifinals Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.