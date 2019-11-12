volleyball; Rocky vs Tech

Montana Tech’s libero Sabrina Hopcroft was named the NAIA Defender of the Week on Tuesday.  

Hopcroft, a 5-foot-7 senior libero, helped lead the Orediggers to a 2-0 record and the top-seed entering the Frontier Conference Tournament in Great Falls this weekend. The Orediggers downed Carroll College 3-1 and swept Lewis-Clark State to finish the regular season. 

Hopcroft averaged 10.14 digs per set over two matches. She recorded 53 digs in four sets against Carroll, breaking a school record.

The national honor is the second for the Orediggers this year and in the last two weeks. McKenna Kaelber received the award as a setter last week. 

No. 17 Montana Tech receives a bye in the first round of the tournament, which starts Friday. The Orediggers will play the lowest seed remaining in the semifinals Saturday.

