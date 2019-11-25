Montana Tech’s Tavia Rooney was named the Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Rooney, a 5-foot-11 true freshman, helped extend the Orediggers winning streak to seven games over the weekend. The Orediggers defeated William Jessup (Calif.) 60-50 and College of Idaho at the Dominos College of Idaho Shootout. 

Rooney averaged 10 points, 14.5 rebounds and three steals in the two games. The Townsend, Montana native set a single-game rebound record against William Jessup on Friday when she grabbed 22 rebounds. Rooney broke Wanda Sanders record from 1978 when she had 21 boards. 

Montana Tech faces Idaho State tonight in an exhibition game. The Orediggers return to Butte tomorrow night when they host Yellowstone Christian College at 7 p.m.

