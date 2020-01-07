Taylor England

Montana Tech's Taylor England was named the NAIA National Men's Player of the Week on Tuesday. 

 EVAN REIER, 406mtsports.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) named Montana Tech’s Taylor England the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday. England earned the Frontier Conference Player of the Week honor as well.

England, a 6-foot-7 forward from Helena, averaged 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in a pair of Oredigger victories this past weekend. England's two double-doubles were his fourth and fifth of the season.

England shot an impressive 88% (23-26) from the field while also tallying 23 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 blocks in the two wins over Concordia Edmonton.

The Orediggers return to action on January 9th when they take on Rocky Mountain College in Billings at 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.

