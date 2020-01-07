KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) named Montana Tech’s Taylor England the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday. England earned the Frontier Conference Player of the Week honor as well.
England, a 6-foot-7 forward from Helena, averaged 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in a pair of Oredigger victories this past weekend. England's two double-doubles were his fourth and fifth of the season.
England shot an impressive 88% (23-26) from the field while also tallying 23 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 blocks in the two wins over Concordia Edmonton.
The Orediggers return to action on January 9th when they take on Rocky Mountain College in Billings at 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.