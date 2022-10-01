BUTTE – Montana Tech celebrated its homecoming Saturday, hosting MSU-Northern at a rainy, damp Bob Green Field.
The Orediggers (4-1) scored on all seven first-half possessions and were able to get many of their backup players some action in a 73-0 over the Lights (0-5).
“It was awesome to give the young guys an opportunity to play a whole half,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “Because they work so hard. A lot of times, they don’t get a whole lot of reps in practice or in games. So, it was great to see our younger players execute the way they did.”
Kyle Torgerson’s 54-yard kickoff return set the tone for the Orediggers. Blake Thelen’s 36-yard pass to Trevor Hoffman set up Kaleb Winterburn’s six-yard touchdown run. Ryan Lowry’s extra-point gave Tech a 7-0 lead with 13 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Tech’s defense established its presence on Northern’s first drive. Keyshawn James-Newby, Ben Windauer, and Cole Wyant made stops to force a punt attempt. Jordan Jackson dropped Hunter Riley on fourth down on a fake punt attempt.
Having worked with a short field, Thelen tossed a high, arcing spiral to Torgerson in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Lowry’s point-after boosted Tech to a 14-0 lead with 6:51 to play in the quarter.
After Northern’s three-and-out drive, Thelen’s 20-yard pass to Torgerson set up a 12-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Hoffman. Lowry’s point-after try increased Tech’s lead to 21 points with 2:34 left in the quarter.
On a third down and seven play at the Northern 15, Kaymen Cureton dropped back to pass and took a jarring hit from James-Newby and Cole Wyant that knocked the ball loose. Tyler Little recovered the ball in the end zone for a Tech defensive touchdown. Lowry’s extra-point with 57 seconds left in the quarter improved Tech’s lead to 28-0.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Northern set up to punt at their own 25. Hunter Riley picked up an errant punt snap. Naoki Harmer stripped Riley of the ball, and Jackson recovered at the Northern 1. Blake Counts blasted into the end zone from a yard out to increase the Orediggers’ advantage to 35-0.
“I was really proud of our special teams today,” Samson said. “It was fun to see them execute.”
The Tech offense gave the Orediggers another score. Counts’ 29-yard run and Thelen’s 62-yard pass to Hoffman set up Winterburn’s one-yard plunge. Tech led 42-0 with 8:11 to play in the half.
After a Lights’ offensive three-and-out drive, Thelen hit Wyatt Alexander over the middle for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 5:48 to play in the half.
“I was proud of how our guys started,” Samson said. “The guys were able to jump out fast. They were ready to play.”
Northern’s first drive of the second half on the second play, as Matt Whitcomb recovered a fumble 33 seconds into the third quarter.
Jaden MacNeil’s 18-yard run moved Tech into the red zone. However, a pair of incompletions stopped the Orediggers for the first time in the game. Lowry’s 31-yard field goal with 12:48 left in the third quarter increased the lead to 52-0.
The teams traded possessions before Tech scored again with 1:58 to go in the third quarter. The Orediggers rushed on all six plays, with Cade Wyant having finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. Lowry’s point-after moved the score to 59-0.
After having forced the Lights to punt, Tech ground five minutes off the clock. Christian Vetter ended Tech’s 10-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. Lowry’s extra-point with 10:39 extended the lead.
Having faced a third down and nine at Northern’s 30, Cureton’s pass attempt was tipped and intercepted by Jadyn Downs at the Lights’ 27.
Jake Standlee’s five-yard touchdown run and Lowry’s extra-point with 6:14 to play in the game increased the margin.
Tech outgained Northern offensively, 467-28. The Orediggers held the Lights to -58 yards on 39 carries.
Thelen was 10-of-14 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Renner had 17 carries for 99 yards to lead the Orediggers in rushing.
Hoffman led Tech with six receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Lowry was 10-of-10 in point-after tries and was 1-of-2 in field goals. The Orediggers did not punt in the game.
Hunter Riley led Northern with nine tackles. Devin Carmona added eight stops.
Cureton was 7-of-16 passing for 86 yards and threw one interception.
Mason Dionne had ten carries for 27 yards to lead the Lights’ ground game.
TaVarus George led Northern with five receptions for 52 yards.
“I have a ton of respect for (Northern head coach Jerome) Sowers,” Samson said. “His team plays hard. He’ll do a great job to get those guys better. I have nothing but respect for him.”
Because of the significant lead, the Orediggers were able to give the offensive, defensive, and special teams’ reserves a ton of playing time. A total of 30 different Orediggers had tackles, led by James-Newby with seven stops. In addition, Tech had six sacks, five fumble recoveries, and an interception.
“I am proud of our coaches and give them a ton of credit for getting the guys ready after the big rivalry win last week over Montana Western,” Samson said. “We continue to get better. I stress that with the coaches and players.”
Tech will travel to Caldwell, Idaho, next week to take on The College of Idaho for the Frontier Conference lead.
“We are looking forward to a great matchup next week,” Samson said. “We look forward to battle for the number one spot in the conference against C of I.”
Northern will host Rocky Mountain College in Havre next Saturday.
