BILLINGS — In a game that had nine lead changes, Montana Tech was victorious in the end with a 70-62 victory over Rocky Mountain College in Frontier Conference men's basketball Sunday at the Fortin Center.
Tech, which led 30-28 at halftime, improved to 11-9, 11-7. The Battlin' Bears are now 1-14, 1-13.
The Orediggers, who led 30-28 at halftime, were led by Taylor England with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cody Baumstarck added eight points and 11 boards and Sindou Diallo netted 13 points. Markieth Brown Jr. had 11 points.
For RMC, Maxim Stephans scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Tayshawun Bradford added 13 points and Sam Vining contributed 10 points. Nick Hart had eight assists and eight rebounds.
On Saturday, England had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Tech defeated Rocky 81-63.
Diallo had 20 points for the Orediggers. Brown Jr. added 16 points.
For Rocky, Kevin Fassu had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Hart added 13 points for the Battlin' Bears.
Tech led 50-35 at intermission.
