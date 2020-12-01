BUTTE – Montana Tech golf coach Sean Ryan announced the signing of five players to his 2021-22 men’s and women’s recruiting class Tuesday.
The women’s team welcomes Sami Benson from Billings Senior, Franchi Ceartin of Bozeman, Kennedy Lean from Butte and Lauren Williams from Helena High. Nick Pasquarello, who played at both Billings Central and Laurel, has signed with the men’s program.
“I am very excited for the trajectory of our women’s and men’s programs with the addition of these talented recruits,” Ryan said. “All of these new Orediggers come to Montana Tech from very successful high school programs across the state. I think this newest crop of Orediggers is going to make a great impact on Tech golf.”
Benson was a two-time all-state selection for Senior, tying for seventh as a junior and 15th as a senior in the Class AA state tournament.
Ceartin helped Bozeman win its fifth consecutive state title and earned all-state honors after shooting rounds of 79-82 to tie for fifth.
Lean helped Butte win the inaugural Western AA Divisional Tournament and had third-place finishes at the state tournament as a sophomore and junior.
Williams was a two-time all-state selection for Helena, including an 11th-place finish at this year’s state meet.
Pasquarello, who closed his career at Billings Central, won Class A championships with Laurel as a sophomore and junior. He was a four-time all-state selection.
The men’s program won the first Frontier Conference regular-season title in school history this fall after having three different individual medalists and winning three conference tournaments. They placed five men and three women on the all-conference teams.
The Orediggers will kick off their spring season at the Lewis-Clark State College Warrior Spring Invitational March 14-16.
