AA State Golf Tournament02

Joe Opitz of Missoula Sentinel tees off on at the Class AA state tourney in 2020.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel golfer Joe Opitz announced on Monday his commitment to play at Montana Tech after his high school career is over.

The senior tweeted his commitment Monday morning and Montana Tech later shared the news in a press release. Opitz is the first Class of 2022 signee for Montana Tech golf so far.

"I am ecstatic that Joe wants to be an Oredigger," Montana Tech head golf coach Sean Ryan said in the release. "Joe is a very accomplished junior golfer and has such a bright future ahead of him both athletically and academically."

Opitz is a three-time All-State golfer and helped the Spartans to their first Class AA state title since 1999 last fall. As a junior in 2020 he placed fifth overall in the Class AA state tournament, 10th as a sophomore and 14th his freshman season.

Going into his senior campaign, Opitz leads a Sentinel team that brings back much of its top golfers from the title-winning squad.

