DILLON – The Western Classic tipped-off with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.
Last season, these teams played in their season openers, a 92-82 victory for the Mountaineers. The scoring wasn’t as prolific this time around as Tech won in a defensive battle, 70-61.
It was a game of runs in the first half, with both teams trading blows and scoring in spirts. Tech had scoring runs of 6-0 and 8-1, while EOU had runs of 9-0 and 7-1. There wasn’t much separating the two teams, and Tech took a two-point lead into the break, 34-32.
The score was tied six times with nine lead changes in the game, most of which coming in the opening half.
Tech maintained a lead throughout the second half but the Mountaineers refused to go away. The Orediggers led by 9 with 3:41 remaining but EOU battled their way back.
After steal and a bucket by Phillip Malatare, the Mountaineers had cut the Tech lead to 62-60. The Orediggers recovered and finished on a high note.
A Michael Ure layup assisted by Asa Williams extended the lead to 68-61 with less than a minute remaining.
The Orediggers found a way to win despite Caleb Bellach’s foul trouble throughout the game. Asa Williams and Hayden Diekhans stepped up for Tech, combining for 35 points with efficient shooting. Williams shot 66.7% and scored 20 points in his highest-scoring game as an Oredigger.
“They (Williams and Diekhans) carried us when we needed it most,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
It was the first big test for Tech and they passed in crunch time. The Orediggers shot 14-16 (87.5%) from the free throw line in the second half, which proved to be significant in closing out the game.
“We’re ecstatic about this win,” Hiatt said. “Winning a game like this with Caleb (Bellach) and Crishon (Dixon) in foul trouble, it’s a manifestation of our depth”.
The Orediggers played a strong defensive game, holding EOU to 33.8% shooting. A vast improvement compared to the 92 points they let up against the Mountaineers a season ago.
The Mountaineers had three double-digit scorers, led by Solomon Mcginnis with 17 points off the bench.
Tech plays their second and final game of the Western Classic on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Dickinson State (N.D.). Eastern Oregon follows it up at 5 p.m. in a matchup with Montana Western.
