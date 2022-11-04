BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers (24-7, 8-1 Frontier) squared off with the MSU-Northern Skylights (11-12, 3-6 Frontier) on Friday night with the Frontier Conference regular season title on the line.
Tech swept Northern for their first outright regular season conference title since 2017. The scores of the match were 25-21, 25-13 and 25-21.
“These are hard to come by. The special thing about this group is that everyone is team-first,” Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.
The Orediggers swept the Skylights for the third time this season to cap off the regular season.
Northern led 19-17 in the first set, but Tech battled back to take a 1-0 lead. The Orediggers momentum carried over into the second set as they cruised to a 25-13 win.
The Skylights led for much of the third set but Tech never trailed by more than three points. Northern led 19-17 before the Orediggers went on a 6-1 scoring run to take a 23-20 lead.
In both the first and third sets, Tech trailed late but finished strong to win both 25-21.
“Defensively, we did a lot that we wanted to see. We stayed in rhythm on a lot of digs that didn’t go our way,” Solomon said.
Setter Olivia Caddy led the Orediggers with 18 digs and Emma Carvo had 15 digs. Junior Maureen Jessop led the team with 14 kills.
14 different players played a role for the Orediggers in the victory.
“We have a lot of players who are always ready to contribute,” Solomon said.
For Northern, both Macee Murphy and Jessalyn Chvilicek led the team with nine kills. Kaitlin Murdock was crucial defensively with 14 digs for the Skylights.
Both teams will now turn their attention to the Frontier Conference tournament on Nov. 11 and 12. Tech is hosting the tournament at the HPER facility in Butte.
The Orediggers will look to add to their regular-season championship with a tournament title in front of their home crowd.
