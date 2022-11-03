BUTTE – The outset of the college basketball season continues this weekend with the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic at the HPER Complex.
Initially, there were supposed to be six teams (four men’s, two women’s) involved and playing a total of five games. However, with Bacone College (Okla.) backing out of the event Tuesday, there will now only be three games played between Friday and Saturday.
The action starts Friday at 2 p.m. with the lone women’s matchup of the event between Montana Tech and the Dickinson State University (N.D) Blue Hawks.
The Blue Hawks opened their women's basketball season at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska. They started their 2022-23 campaign 2-0 with wins over Bethany College and Midland Lutheran College.
In their first two victories, Samantha Oase (19.5 ppg) and Lindsay Peterson (15 ppg) have led the way in scoring. Last season, DSU was 10-22 (8-8 North Star).
Montana Tech's women are yet to have played this season and will see their first action against the Blue Hawks. First-year head coach Jeff Graham will make his Orediggers debut on their home court. Tech was 13-19 (3-12 Frontier) a year ago.
The Orediggers return two of their top three scorers from the 2021-22 season. Tavia Rooney averaged 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last year, while Dani Urick scored 9.8 points per game.
Friday’s next game will be at 4 p.m. between the Montana Western Bulldogs' men and the Warner Pacific Knights.
The Bulldogs opened their season in Atherton, California, with two games against local competition. Western beat the California Maritime Academy in their opening matchup, 69-60. However, they lost their next game against Menlo College, 84-59.
Through their first two games, Jamal Stephenson has led the way in scoring with 13.5 points per game. Michael Haverfield has shot 6-9 (66.7%) from three-point range and has averaged 13 points. Western finished their 2021-22 season with a 19-13 (7-8 Frontier) record.
Warner Pacific started its season on Wednesday with Gonzaga, the second-ranked team in the NCAA. The Knights fell 101-70. They had four double-digit scorers, led by Isaac Etter with 16 points.
The Knights were 15-17 (10-12 CCC) in 2021-22. Etter was their leading scorer a year ago (13.5 ppg), with 38.7% shooting from long-range. Guard Thomas Miles (9.4 ppg) also returns for the Knights.
The Montana Tech men’s team gets their turn on Saturday, facing off with Warner Pacific at 6 p.m.
Tech started its season strong with a convincing victory over Portland Bible College, 109-24. Last season they were 27-7 (13-2 Frontier) and made it to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament. The Orediggers are ranked 23rd in the NAIA Coaches’ Preseason Poll.
Caleb Bellach, formerly of Montana State, returns for another year at Tech. Bellach averaged 15.2 points per game last season and shot 40% from three-point range. Keeley Bake also returns. The Orediggers’ guard scored 6.2 points per game and was 38% from behind the arc.
With it still being so early in the season, the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic serves as an opportunity for teams to prepare ahead of their conference games.
