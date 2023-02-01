BUTTE – The final stretch of the Frontier Conference season is here, with only five games remaining before the start of the postseason.
Montana Tech has fared well throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 19-4 record. The Diggers have been ranked all season and are currently No. 12 in the nation.
To get to this point, Tech has done a lot of things well. They average the fewest turnovers in the country with only eight per game. The Diggers average 82.8 points per game (35th) while forcing opponents to shoot only 40.9% from the field (30th).
After winning both the regular season and tournament titles in the Frontier Conference a year ago, that is the goal again for Tech. For a team that graduated six seniors from last year’s roster, the Diggers have put themselves in a good position to repeat despite the inexperience.
“Our team is continuing to improve each week. We are learning valuable lessons about how to play with a more cerebral approach. We play extremely hard and together, but our youthfulness sometimes acts as a minor stumbling block. But this team always picks itself up and becomes stronger after falling. It’s a high-character group whose best days are ahead,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “This is a five-game season now, and we like where we stand, but we know we need to play our best basketball to have a chance to win another conference championship.”
Tech is currently tied with Providence at the top of the conference standings with a 7-2 record, with the Diggers having won both of the previous matchups. Each of the final five games is pivotal to claim home-court advantage in the conference tournament.
The remaining five games means a third matchup of the season with each conference opponent. At this point every team is greatly familiar with each other, making the margin of victory very slim.
“Familiarity is the primary reason conference games are so challenging. The trend from a year-to-year basis in the conference is for every team to continue to improve as the season progresses. So even though we are embarking on the third round of conference play, there are new wrinkles and creative thinking that cause great concern. The third round of conference is the most difficult,” Hiatt said.
Fortunately for the Diggers, their next three games will all be played on Kelvin Sampson Court. Tech is 12-0 at home this season compared to 5-4 on the road.
Despite a couple of recent losses, there is confidence throughout the team that they can end the year strong. In the long run, the losses can be learning experiences for Tech that helps them in their quest to win another Frontier Conference title.
“I absolutely think we’re capable of doing it again. We’ve got some things to figure out because the Frontier is tough playing teams three times. We’ve had some wake-up calls, our conference losses were from being outcompeted so that’s an area we need to improve in,” Tech forward Caleb Bellach said.
There is plenty of reason for confidence to be high for the Diggers. Bellach, an All-Conference player last year, is averaging 21.9 points per game in conference play. The team has a balanced roster, with seven players scoring more than seven points per game. With talent up and down the lineup, the Diggers can beat teams in a variety of ways.
While the goal is to win the conference like they did last year, the team isn’t feeling the pressure to repeat.
“We weren’t picked to win the conference this year, nor were we last year, so we don’t feel any pressure. For this program to compete for conference championships on an annual basis is a credit to our great players, coaches, and staff. This conference is a monster, a team could finish first one year and last the next. We don’t take any successes for granted and will achieve what we earn,” Hiatt said.
The Diggers may not be under pressure, but they surely understand the importance of the last five games. The final stretch will be pivotal for seeding and home court advantage for the conference tournament.
Tech will begin the final stretch when they host Montana Western on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Diggers are 1-1 against the Bulldogs so far this season.
