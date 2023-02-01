BUTTE – The final stretch of the Frontier Conference season is here, with only five games remaining before the start of the postseason.

Montana Tech has fared well throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 19-4 record. The Diggers have been ranked all season and are currently No. 12 in the nation.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

