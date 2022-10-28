BUTTE - The Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team will open their 2022-2023 on Saturday afternoon against Portland Bible College at 4 p.m. on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
The Orediggers (27-7 overall, 13-2 Frontier in 2021-2022) shared the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season title with Carroll College, won the Frontier Conference Tournament, and made an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament round of 32.
Tech averaged 75.5 points per game, 8.2 points better than opponent’s 67.3 points per game last season.
The Orediggers shot 45.7% from the field (846-of-1850), which included 34.9% from three-point range (211-of-604). They also averaged 71.8% from the free-throw line (435-of-606), 34.1 rebounds a contest, 12.1 assists a game, and 9.3 turnovers.
Tech graduated Sindou Diallo (15.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg.), Taylor England (11.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg.), Drew Huse (6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Derrius Collins (6.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg.), who combined for 41.2 points and 17.1 rebounds per game. They are four of seven players that departed the squad.
Caleb Bellach (15.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 39.6% from 3-point range) and Keeley Bake (6.4 ppg) return for the Orediggers.
New additions are Asa Williams from Chandler-Gilbert Community College Chrishon Dixon from Pima Community College, and Ifeanyi Okeke from Carroll College, who sat out a year due to intra-conference transfer policy.
Portland Bible College, a National Christian Collegiate Athletics Association (NCCAA) member.
Per NCCAA’s website, PBC was 0-10 last season, having averaged 51.1 and allowed 94.9 points per contest. The Arrows shot 36.6% (188-of-514) from the field and opponents shot 54.4% (384-of-706).
Tommy Pham (16.4 ppg, 85% free throw average.) ranked 24 in the NCCAA in scoring. Trey Ingalls (42.9% three-pointer percentage) was sixth in the country in percentage behind the arch and Rudy Massaad (40%) was 17th in the nation. All three were freshmen last year.
The Orediggers will be hosting the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic next weekend (Nov. 4-5) on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center.
On Friday, Montana Western men’s basketball will take on Warner Pacific at 12 p.m. Montana Tech women’s basketball will host Dickinson State Friday at 2 p.m., which will be followed the men taking on Bacone College (Okla.) at 4 p.m.
Next Saturday, Montana Western will play Bacone College at 5 p.m. and Montana Tech will take on Warner Pacific at 7 p.m.
