NEW ORLEANS, La. — Montana Tech track and field placed five student-athletes on the national All-Academic team and both the men's and women's teams were ranked in the top 20 nationally, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

To be eligible, the track and field teams needed a cumulative GPA for all student-athletes to be higher than a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. For individuals, the student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and achieved an A or B standard in a championship event for the indoor or outdoor seasons.

The Orediggers men ranked 11th in the nation with a GPA of 3.39 and the women were 19th with a 3.52.

The women’s team placed five student-athletes on the list. The Orediggers making the grade are: Naiya Beaudin, Abby Clark, Natylia Jacobson, Jenna Jordan, and Hailey Nielson.

Montana Tech competed in its first full year of competition as a program this year.

Tags

Load comments