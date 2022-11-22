PHOENIX – The Montana Tech Orediggers will look to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for a pair of games.
Tech defeated Lewis-Clark State and Dickinson State this past weekend to extend their record to 6-0 on the young season. The team has been clicking so far, defeating all of their opponents by eight or more points.
The Orediggers are only allowing 56.6 points per game (2nd) with opposing teams shooting 36.6% from the field (7th). Offensively, Tech averages the fewest turnovers in the NAIA (7.3) and has shot 42.4% from three-point range (13th).
Forward Michael Ure has won the Frontier Conference Player of the Week twice already this season and leads the team in both points (15.3) and rebounds (8.5) per game. Caleb Bellach averages 14.3 points per game. It has been a balanced offensive attack, with eight players averaging 7.2 or more points through six games.
After a strong start to the 2022-23 season, one of the biggest tests of the non-conference schedule is looming. Tech plays the No. 1 Arizona Christian Firestorm on their home court on Friday at 4 p.m.
ACU has been ranked No. 1 in both NAIA Coaches’ polls, but lost to Westmont College the day after the most recent poll was released. The Firestorm are 5-1, with their lone loss to Westmont in overtime, 85-72. They defeated the No. 4 College of Idaho on Nov. 4, 82-78. Tech and ACU have played one similar opponent, LC State, who they both defeated by over 20 points.
“It will be a tremendous challenge,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “They are a lot different from the teams we’ve played. They will be the most athletic team that we’ve played.”
The Firestorm have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by guard Trent Hudgens with 13.3 points per game. Senior guard Angelo Johnson averages nine points per game and has shot 47.4% from behind the arc.
“We need the challenge,” Hiatt said. “We need to play against the No. 1 team in the country to really see where we are now after the first few weeks.”
Tech will stay in Phoenix to take on the SAGU American Indian College Warriors on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Warriors are a part of the NCCAA and are 1-1 so far this season, with a 78-67 victory in its most recent outing against Whittier College.
Center Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde averages 21 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors. Junior forward Harley Upton has averaged 16 points through the team’s first two games of the season.
Two victories in Phoenix would give Tech an 8-0 record ahead of their first Frontier Conference game of the season on Dec. 1 against Rocky Mountain College.
