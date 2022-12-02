DILLON – Frontier Conference play continues on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a matchup between the No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers (9-1, 1-0 Frontier) and the Montana Western Bulldogs (5-6, 0-1 Frontier).
The two teams have gotten off to different starts to the season and that continued in their conference openers on Thursday. Tech continued its winning ways as they cruised to a victory over Rocky Mountain College, 82-59. Western lost to Carroll on the road, 76-65, their fourth loss in the last five games.
Last season, Tech and Western played only twice in the regular season due to a Covid-19 forfeit, and played once more in the Frontier Conference tournament. The Diggers won all three matchups, but Western kept it close. In the regular season, Tech won by 12 and seven, respectively.
In the conference tournament, the Diggers scored a go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining to win by two points. The Bulldogs had an eight-point lead at halftime, but Tech rallied to earn the season sweep.
Tech and Western have played three common opponents at this point of the season. At the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic in early November, both teams played against Warner Pacific (Ore.). Tech defeated WPU, 90-69, while Western lost by one point on a buzzer-beater.
Both teams have played Dickinson State twice, with Tech winning both games by eight or more points, and Western splitting the two contests. Both teams defeated Eastern Oregon at the Western Classic, a nine point win for Tech and a 20 point victory for Western.
One of the keys to the Diggers’ early season success has been their play defensively. Tech has allowed just 60.7 points per game (ninth in NAIA). Opponents have shot 38.8% from the field (18th) and 26.8% from three-point range (22nd).
“It starts with our preparation, we have a great scout team,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “We have great personnel so we can switch a lot on defense, and we cause a lot of problems with our length.”
Another part of Tech’s winning formula has been taking care of the ball on offense. The Diggers average the fewest turnovers per game in the NAIA with 8.6. In their last game against Rocky, Tech had just four turnovers, compared to 16 for their opponent. A stifling defense paired with an offense that holds on to the ball have made Tech a tough team to beat.
Offensively, the Diggers have had a balanced attack with seven players averaging 6.5 or more points. Forward Caleb Bellach leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds per game.
Forward Michael Ure has played a prominent role for Tech, winning Frontier Player of the Week twice so far this season. Ure averages 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and stretches the floor well as he’s shooting 42.1% from three-point range.
The Bulldogs offense features five scorers averaging over 8.9 points per game. The three-pointer has been an important aspect of their offense, as they have made 9.8 shots a game from behind the arc (28th). Multiple players are having success with the deep shot, as Michael Haverfield is shooting 64.3% from three-point range and Ky Kouba is shooting 46.3%.
“They can stretch the floor and spread us out, which minimizes the advantage of length and athletic ability,” Hiatt said.
Guard Jamal Stephenson leads Western in scoring with 13.3 points per game. Point guard Brenton Woods is averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists in his first season with the team. Similar to Tech, Western has also been effective with taking care of the ball, with 11.5 turnovers per game (36th).
“We feel like if we play our best, it will be good to beat other teams’ best,” Hiatt said. “It’s hard to get to our best though”.
After this matchup, Frontier Conference play doesn’t resume again until Jan. 5.
