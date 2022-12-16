BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers travel to New Mexico for a pair of games this weekend as they prepare for the rest of their Frontier Conference schedule.
At the time of tip-off on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Northern New Mexico College, it will have been two full weeks since the Diggers last played. Tech lost on the road at Montana Western by three points in their last outing.
The Diggers are 9-2 and ranked No. 13 in the NAIA’s latest poll entering the road trip. Defense has played an important role in Tech’s early-season success. They have held opponents to 38.8% shooting (12th in NAIA) and 26.8% from three-point range (13th).
On the offensive end, Tech has taken care of the ball better than any team in the NAIA. They average just 8.3 turnovers per game (first).
Three players are averaging double-digit scoring for the Diggers. Caleb Bellach leads the team with 14.9 points per game. Michael Ure (13.7 ppg) and Asa Williams (12.6 ppg) are both shooting over 43% from behind the arc.
Northern New Mexico is 3-10 so far this season. The Eagles have scored 73.2 points per game and have allowed 80.4 points per game.
Tech finishes their trip with a game against the University of the Southwest Mustangs on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Mustangs are 7-3 to start the season. They share the ball well offensively, averaging 17.1 assists per game (17th). Southwest has been tough on the defensive end, limiting opponents to 39.6% from the field (27th).
Jahvonta Jones leads the Mustangs in scoring with 17.4 points per game. Malik Malone has contributed with 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
These two games will give the Diggers another chance to experience true road games, in which they are 1-2 so far. Ahead of the Frontier Conference schedule heating up in January, it will be a good test for Tech.
“It’s important to schedule teams that are going to show us a different style and different schemes that we need to adapt to and learn how to counteract,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “That is going to serve us well moving forward.”
Not only will it prepare them for their conference schedule, but playing teams in different regions will give Tech a taste of what a potential national tournament run could look like.
“If we’re fortunate enough to play in the national tournament again, this gives us a preview of the type of teams and athletes we would see. So there is really no downside to it,” Hiatt said.
