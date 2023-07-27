BUTTE – Montana Tech Head Volleyball Coach Brian Solomon announced the Orediggers’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. The incoming class is an experienced group joining the Orediggers for fall camp opening August 1st.

The 2023 class features three transfers and one incoming freshman. Two of the student-athletes hail from Idaho and the other two are Montana products.

“We have great student-athletes coming to Montana Tech this fall,” said head coach Brian Solomon. “We found the opportunity to add experience in some critical roles and look forward to what they will bring to our program.”

The Orediggers finished with a 24-9 overall record and won their third Frontier Conference regular season title under Coach Solomon last season. Montana Tech returns the majority of their starters including Frontier Player of the Year Maureen Jessop. The senior outside hitter leads a veteran squad including seniors and first team all-conference selections Taylor Henley and Olivia Muir. Setter McKenna Kaelber returns for her senior year and was a second team honoree.

The Orediggers are set to open the season hosting the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge again from Aug. 17-19. The Big Sky Volleyball Challenge will be located primarily at the HPER Complex again this year.

Rhys Layton, 6-2, Setter, Eagle, Idaho

Previous School: Rhys Layton is the lone incoming freshman. Layton, a 6-2 setter, led Eagle High School to an undefeated conference season and finished the year with a 32-8 record. Eagle HS competes in Idaho’s competitive 5A division where Layton was recognized as honorable mention All-State. Layton plans to pursue a degree in Exercise and Health Science.

Emma Hanson, 5-9, Defensive Specialist/Setter, Billings, Mont.

Previous School: Emma Hanson, a transfer from Northwest College, joined the Orediggers in the spring semester. A graduate of Billings Senior in 2021, Hanson was first team all-conference and a second team All-State selection for the Broncs. She continued playing the past two seasons with the Trappers in Powell, Wyoming where she averaged 8.4 assists per set last season. Hanson transferred to pursue a degree in Engineering.

Emmy Green, 5-5, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Boise, Idaho

Previous School: Emmy Green joins the Orediggers after spending one season with Big Sky member University of Idaho, seeing time in 19 matches as a true freshman. A 2022 graduate of Mountain View HS in Boise, Idaho, Green was selected second team All-State and was named Academic All-State. Mountain View made the 5A Idaho state tournament her junior and senior season. Green will transfer and pursue a degree in Business Information and Technology.

Mayson Moore, 5-7, Defensive Specialist/Libero, Kalispell, Mont.

Previous School: Mayson Moore, a graduate of Flathead High School in 2021, transfers to Montana Tech from Dawson Community College. In 2021, Moore was selected all-conference and named Academic All-State. Moore led the Mon-Dak Conference in aces last season while setting for the Buccaneers. Moore plans to pursue a degree in Engineering.