BUTTE — Montana Tech head volleyball coach Brian Solomon announced the 2022 recruiting class on Monday. The Orediggers are adding five to their fall roster which includes three transfers and two high school recruits.
“The class of 2022 has a lot of potential to continue our program’s success on the court and in the classroom,” Solomon said. “We were fortunate to have a lot of strong returners to build this class around and found great student-athletes to complement the team’s strengths and culture.”
The Orediggers reached the NAIA National Championship Final Site in Sioux City for the third time under Solomon last season. The team placed five on the all-conference team and Maureen Jessop was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. The Orediggers finished with a 23-10 overall record.
“There is a lot of work and growth for this group, their development will be very fun to watch," Solomon said.
Kinnidi Willmore, 5-10, OH; Claremont, CA; Claremont HS
High School: Kinnidi played prep at Claremont HS. Willmore was first team all-league, team MVP, and offensive MVP. Willmore was also recognized with the Claremont High School Renaissance Award, for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“Kinnidi was the first player we signed for this recruiting class. We saw a really good player who has a very high ceiling,” Solomon said. “Kinnidi has one of the heaviest swings we have seen and came with incredibly high recommendations.”
Jelena Jablanov, 5-6, L; Novi Sad, Serbia; Eastern Wyo. CC
2021: Jelena Jablanov played for Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming. She started at libero for the Lancers and led the team in digs with 415. Jablanov helped lead her team through a pair of upsets at the Region 9 tournament this year, which garnered her all-tournament honors. She recorded a career-best 32 digs in a four-set victory against Northwest College.
“We are very excited about the experience level and drive Jelena will bring to the gym. She is another student who will excel at Montana Tech and be a great member of our community.”
Kali Gulick, 6-2, MB/RS; Kalispell; MSU Billings
2021: Redshirted at Montana State University Billings.
High School: Kale played prep for Kalispell Glacier High School. She competed for the Wolfpack for two seasons in women’s basketball. A two-sport standout in volleyball and basketball at Glacier, Gulick was named second team all-state and first team all-conference in both sports. She holds the Glacier record for most blocks in a career with 358, which also ranks in the top 10 for the MHSA.
“Kali was an early basketball commit out of high school, we were fortunate enough to connect with her as a transfer," Solomon said. "She spent the spring semester training with the team and was an immediate fit with our program in every sense.”
Malia Harris, 5-4, L; Anaconda; Anaconda HS
High School: Malia played prep for former Oredigger Korey Krumm at Anaconda High School. A first team all-conference and all-state selection, Harris finished her prep career as Anaconda’s all-time leader in digs for a single season and career. She registered 1,121 career digs.
“It took no time at all to see all the great things Korey told us about," Solomon said. "We look forward to Malia’s contributions throughout her career at Tech.”
Roslyn Zentz, 5-7, S; Ashford, WA; Rogers HS
High School: Roslyn played prep for Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington. She was recognized her senior year as second team all-league, all-area team and as an all-state honorable mention. Roslyn was also honored as a recipient of the Walker Cup Award for Rogers High School. It is the top award given to one graduating senior that represents all around achievement in academic, athletics, art and activities.
“Roslyn really brings a ton of energy and excitement to the gym," Solomon said. "We know she is going to a great impact in the gym as a teammate and competing on the court.”
