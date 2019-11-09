Maureen Jessop and Karina Mickelson poured on 11 kills apiece and McKenna Kaelber had 29 assists as the No. 17 Montana Tech volleyball team concluded the regular season with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Lewis-Clark State at the HPER Complex on Saturday afternoon to cap the regular season on a five-match win streak.
Tech concludes the regular season at 24-6 overall and with a 9-3 mark in the Frontier Conference.
Sabrina Hopcroft led the Orediggers with 18 digs. Hannah Oggerino had a match-high three service aces.
LC-State was paced by 10 kills from Brooke Kaawa, 20 assists from Jess Ruffing and 19 digs from Gionni Brown.
The Orediggers now head for the Frontier Conference Tournament in Great Falls where an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament will be awarded to the tournament winner.
