BUTTE — The NAIA announced its first women’s volleyball coaches’ top-25 poll of the season Wednesday, and the Orediggers jumped to No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season.
Montana Tech opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20 Keiser and MidAmerica Nazarene during its opening weekend. In all six victories, the Orediggers swept their opponents.
Other Frontier Conference schools in the polls include No. 10 Providence for its highest ranking in school history, No. 25 Rocky Mountain and Carroll also received votes.
