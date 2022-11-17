BUTTE– The Montana Tech Orediggers will host the Westmont College (Calif.) Warriors on Saturday night at the HPER Complex in Butte.
Game time on Kelvin Sampson Court is 7 p.m.
The Orediggers finished as Frontier Conference regular season champions with a 9-1 record and 24-8 overall. Unfortunately, Tech lost to a solid Montana Western squad at the conference tournament.
The Warriors finished as the Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season champions with a 15-3 record and 22-6 overall. The Wolves lost in the GSAC tournament final to William Jessup University.
Both teams played grueling pre-conference tournaments that tested them.
With six teams in the Frontier Conference, Montana Tech was able to play an additional tournament inside their conference schedule.
Hosting the Big Sky Challenge in August, Tech went 3-1 at HPER, losing the opener to Viterbo and winning against Cornerstone, Bushnell, and Vanguard.
Playing at the Electric City Invitation at Great Falls, the Orediggers dropped two of three to rank squads. Tech lost to the University of Jamestown and Arizona Christian before defeating The Master’s University (Calif.).
The Bellvue Invitational was another tournament where the Orediggers lost a pair of games to ranked opponents Columbia International and Dakota Wesleyan before they rounded out the tournament with a win over Ottawa University Arizona.
Tech blitzed through the Frontier/North Star Crossover Tournament with a four-game sweep before winning three of four in the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament.
The Viterbo Tournament featured a three-game sweep for the Orediggers on Oct. 14-15.
“We had the opportunity to travel and to play different teams,” Montana Tech head coach Brian Solomon said. “It has given us the opportunity to play teams out of our conference and in Westmont’s conference (Golden State Athletic Conference). We have played a lot of different teams and have seen different styles. It is that style of play that we have garnered some of that experience from during the early season matchups.”
“You end up getting so comfortable with the conference teams and the conference tournament; you tend to go through the motions at times,” Tech middle hitter Maureen Jessop said. “You have the same game plan every single week. When you play them a second time, you know how to play them. Being able to play different teams that are always at nationals, they show you a different skill set than you’re used to in our conference. It has been very helpful.”
In the tournament schedule, Tech went 15-6.
“This time of year, we’re used to thinking about nationals, and then there is a lull,” Jessop said. “About mid-season, you’re just trying to grind through school and volleyball and how mundane things can sometimes be. Not this season. This team has been excited every day coming to the gym. It has been exciting to still be able to go to nationals and host a national game.”
Brian Solomon and his Orediggers collected plenty of accolades following the Frontier Conference tournament.
Solomon was named Frontier Coach of the Year, and assistant coach Kristi Arntson was shared Assistant Coach of the Year with Northern’s Al Givens and Rocky Mountain College’s Casie Lowden.
Outside hitter Maureen Jessop earned conference Player of the Year, leading the Orediggers with 447 kills and 1,387 total attacks.
McKenna Kaelber shared Setter of the Year honors with RMC’s Blythe Sealey. Kaelber had 692 assists.
Defensive specialist/libero Olivia Caddy was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. Caddy led Tech with 480 digs.
Seniors Jessop, Taylor Henley, and Olivia Muir were named to the 2022 Frontier Conference All-Conference First Team.
Henley had 252 kills and 135 blocks. Muir contributed 781 attacks, 270 kills, 95 digs, and 67 blocks.
Kaelber, a senior, was named to the Second Team, Caddy and Kinnidi Willmore were all named to the All-Conference All-Freshman Team, and Emma Carvo was Tech’s Volleyball Champion of Character.
Willmore contributed 168 assists and 39 digs. Carvo added 257 digs for the Orediggers.
“I am more proud of the team being able to celebrate a conference championship,” Solomon said. “Being named Coach of the Year is a nice honor from your peers. The student-athletes made the experience this year, and it was all about lifting up the accomplishments that they had. Everyone has worked hard as well, from one-through-17 have contributed to what they have done individually and as a team. I am very proud of each one of them.”
The challenges of the Frontier Conference made Tech’s trip to the NAIA national playoffs a rewarding one. From top to bottom, the Orediggers, who were 9-1 in conference action, were challenged every night without fail.
“I believe that conference play has prepared us for the road ahead,” Solomon said. “Being challenged every night is a whole other type of growth for a team. You either grow through it or don’t make it through our league. You’re not afforded an off night. We have a lot of tall teams in our conference. What we see coming in here on Saturday will be familiar. They’re a very good team but will have a very similar feel to what we have experienced the past couple of months.”
Westmont is an attacking team that spreads the ball around the court well.
The Warriors' non-conference schedule was challenging as well. At the Hope International Tournament, the Warriors went 2-2, having dropped matches to nationally ranked Dordt and Corban.
Westmont swept their pod at the Bellvue Tourney, as Westmont was 6-2 in their tournament schedule.
Tech played four of Westmont’s GSAC opponents: Vanguard, The Master’s, Arizona Christian, and Ottawa University Arizona. The Orediggers were 3-1 against those teams in tournament play. The Warriors went 7-1 combined against the four schools in conference action.
Keelyn Kistner (574 assists), Alexa Shiner (422 assists), and Kaili Hashimoto (130 assists) spread the wealth via assists to Phoebe Minch (310 kills, 833 attacks), Lexi Malone (276 kills, 657 attacks, 98 blocks), and Jesse Terlizzi (249 kills, 794 attacks).
Hashimoto (426 digs), Minch (407 digs), Kistner (295 digs), Ilyssa Ocampo (196 digs), and Shiner are the top five in digs for the Wolves.
Malone, Taylor Distelberg (92 blocks), and Sara Krueger (55 blocks) contribute significantly along the net line.
Having an NAIA playoff game on Tech’s home floor is an honor not lost on Jessop.
“It is a huge honor to be hosting a national playoff game,” Jessop said. “We lost to Montana Western in our (Frontier Conference) tournament game, so that was disappointing. To be able to still host the game is a very big advantage, and to be comfortable on our court. The altitude will also be a big advantage. We are very pumped to be able to host.”
