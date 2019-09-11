KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the first regular season Women’s Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll of 2019 today. The Montana Tech Orediggers jumped into No. 18 after starting unranked in the preseason poll.
The Orediggers finished 12-2 in the initial non-conference portion of their schedule including defeating teams ranked in the Top 25 or receiving votes. Montana Tech went undefeated at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge hosted at the Butte Civic Center where they downed than-ranked No. 12 College of Idaho.
Montana Tech was one of four teams to enter the national poll after starting the season unranked. Indiana Wesleyan entered the poll at No. 4, Oklahoma City at No. 24, and College of Saint Mary (Neb.) tied at No. 25.
Other Frontier Conference schools in the poll includes Providence moving up to No. 16 after initially sitting at No. 21 in the preseason poll. Now-No. 23, Rocky Mountain College fell ten spots from No. 13 in the previous poll.
Montana Tech rests this week before starting the Frontier Conference schedule. The Orediggers travel to Great Falls to face No. 16 Providence next Thursday.
It caps off a big week for Tech as McKenna Kaelber was named the Frontier Conference Setter of the Week. The honor was the second for Kaelber this season.
Montana Tech has been a constant in the coaches poll over the last several years and is off to yet another solid start to the year. The Orediggers reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA national tournament in both 2016 and 2017 after making it out of pool play.
