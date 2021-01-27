BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite by the Frontier Conference coaches going into the 2021 season, according to a release from the Frontier Conference. The Orediggers received three of the possible six first-place votes and got 22.5 points.

Second-place Providence (21 points) received two first place votes and No. 3 Carroll College (16 points) received one.

One ballot gave both Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College a second place vote. Rocky came in fourth with 12.5 points while Western (11 points) is in fifth. Montana State-Northern rounded out the poll in sixth place.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

