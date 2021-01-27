BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite by the Frontier Conference coaches going into the 2021 season, according to a release from the Frontier Conference. The Orediggers received three of the possible six first-place votes and got 22.5 points.
Second-place Providence (21 points) received two first place votes and No. 3 Carroll College (16 points) received one.
One ballot gave both Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College a second place vote. Rocky came in fourth with 12.5 points while Western (11 points) is in fifth. Montana State-Northern rounded out the poll in sixth place.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.