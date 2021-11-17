BUTTE — After a strong regular season, the Montana Tech volleyball team will play in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since 2019. The Orediggers will host Bushnell Saturday at 5 p.m. on Kelvin Sampson Court.
The Orediggers (21-9) ended the regular season on a four-game win streak. They lost 3-1 to Carroll College in the Frontier Conference tournament, which created additional motivation for the team as they enter the national tournament with an at-large bid.
"We had a really good last month of the season. We had a couple of hiccups but that's every season," Montana Tech coach Brian Solomon said. "But we did enough to earn the opportunity to host this game. Hopefully we can rebound from our last game and get a win on Saturday."
The national tournament appearance is the sixth all-time for Montana Tech. If they win on Saturday, they will enter pool play scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The national tournament appearance is a special opportunity for the team, especially for seniors like Sydney Parks.
"We went in 2019 and it was exciting. It was a good time with some crazy games. It will be exciting if we get to go back and do the same thing," Parks said. "It's great to have the opportunity to play and it's really cool to play in front of our home crowd that will be here to support us."
Bushnell (21-7) ended its regular season on a three-game win streak and lost to Corban University in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. Montana Tech and Bushnell were supposed to meet earlier in the regular season, but a scheduling conflict kept the match from taking place.
Solomon praised Bushnell's team for having a good high-game. He said the Beacons play much like the Orediggers, which could make for an exciting matchup.
"They have some really good hitters. I think they're very similar to us with a lot of traditional play," Solomon said. "We'll need to keep our offense on track and our defense has to hold it down. It should be a good game."
Parks said a clear goal for the team is to win and advance to the next round of the tournament. But she also said she wants to enjoy the bittersweet experience as it will be her last tournament with the team.
She described the season as an up-and-down one but said she has valued each moment with her team. She said the chemistry between teammates has been a strong point and will be vital in the match against Bushnell.
"I think if we stay cohesive and play together we'll be alright," Parks said. "And I think that's been a strength we've had all season. It's been an awesome but bittersweet experience. We're hoping to get this win to get to the final 24 in the tournament.
"We want to go out strong and celebrate each other's success. All these girls are my family. It's going to be tough to leave them and coach, our trainer Trey and everyone. It will be hard not coming to practice every day once we're done."
Much like Parks, Solomon said togetherness has been a strength of the team all season, as well as last season. The Orediggers struggled through a three-game losing streak in October, but bounced back to become a national tournament team.
Last season, the Orediggers played through the COVID-19 pandemic, and they elected to play in facemasks. Because of the unity and determination of the team, the Orediggers are in a good position to end the season strong.
"I think the willingness to learn and be challenged is something that separates teams year to year," Solomon said. "The willingness to change and grow has been an exceptional quality they have and I really applaud them for taking that on."
If Montana Tech defeats Bushnell and finishes as the top team in their pool, they will advance to bracket play to compete for the championship. The championship match has been scheduled for Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.