BUTTE — The Montana Tech volleyball team travelled to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA national tournament this week where the Orediggers upset No. 7 seed Marian 3-2 before falling to Midland 3-1 later Tuesday evening in pool play.
The Orediggers will be watching tomorrow's match between Marian and Midland closely as it will determine their fate in the tournament.
Montana Tech would be eliminated with a Midland win, but could potentially advance to bracket play through tiebreakers with a Marian win. The top finisher between the three teams will compete in bracket play later this week.
Montana Tech dropped the first two sets in their first match against Marian on Tuesday but came back to win 16-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-4. Karina Mickelson led the Orediggers in kills with 21 while Olivia Muir added 17.
McKenna Kaelber set up her teammates well against Marian, recording 58 assists along with two aces. Sarah Hopcroft had 14 digs while Hannah Oggerino had 13. Skylar Van Note was an impact player for Marian finishing with 15 kills.
On short rest, Montana Tech took on Midland a few hours later inside the Tyson Events Center. The Orediggers lost 24-26, 28-26, 16-25, 22-25. While the 3-1 loss was not the desired result, winning a set could help the Orediggers in a tiebreaker situation.
Karina Mickelson led the Orediggers with 16 kills and Olivia Muir added 11. Hannah Oggerino led the team in digs with 13 while McKenna Kaelber had 41 assists.
Taliyah Flores, who finished with 18 kills, and Cortlyn Schaefer who finished with 17, proved difficult for the Orediggers to stop. Hope Leimbach led Midland in assists 54.
