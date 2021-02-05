BUTTE — The Orediggers volleyball team hosted their first home match of the year, where they defeated MSU-Northern in a three-set sweep, after coming off two straight road losses to Rocky Mountain College.
Before the 27-25, 25-14, 25-13 win for the Orediggers, Kelvin Sampson Court sported its typical pre-game music and routines, as well as cardboard cutouts in the stands since fans were not allowed to attend.
"I think everyone was really excited for the first home game, it was a little bit different because there were no fans or anything," said Karina Mickelson, who had a standout performance in the win. "I think we kind of had trouble getting going because of that, but we figured it out and got a good home win."
Mickelson is a senior outside hitter and biology major at Montana Tech. While originally from California, she said that team chemistry is very high within the program, and that players have always been supportive of each other.
Once the first set was underway, neither team could pull away with more than a four-point lead. After trailing through most the set, the Northern Skylights took a 23-22 lead over the Orediggers.
Tied at 24, a kill to the corner gave the Skylights a 25-24 edge over the Orediggers. Thanks to a Sydney Parks (Montana Tech) tap to a gap, the Orediggers took the first set 27-25.
"I think both teams played great in the first set, Northern had a really strong first set and we were fortunate to get that one," said Montana Tech coach Brian Solomon. "But after that I think our defense picked up, it was a really good first home game."
"I think you're always more comfortable in your own gym and I think we played really relaxed, that was good to see," Solomon continued. "But there's nothing normal about what we're doing right now. We can enjoy this for about 15 minutes and then we have to put our focus into being ready tomorrow."
The second set also went well for the Orediggers, which they won 25-14 after Kamaile Moody maintained a deadly serve.
Moody's success with her serve began in the second set and went into the third, where she led the Orediggers to ten consecutive points. The third set looked a bit like the second, and the Orediggers won 25-13 to complete the sweep.
"We played a good team in a new environment, I'm not discouraged by it," said Montana State-Northern coach Jerry Wagner. "When you play a good team and have a few options, they will be able to take advantage of it. We crawled back a few different times, we just have to have our moments for longer periods of time."
"But we'll see, that's why we get to play back-to-back, Wagner continued. "I feel like every coach wishes he could play the next day after a loss, so we're looking forward to tomorrow and seeing what happens."
The Skylights are now 1-2 overall and in the Frontier Conference. Emily Feller had a standout performance for the Skylights, finishing with 19 assists and 6 defensive digs. Rylee Burmester led the way offensively for Northern with 13 kills.
For the Orediggers (1-2, 1-2), Karina Mickelson finished with 11 kills and just one error. Mickelson said she played in hopes to be a solid, consistent contributor for the team.
"I tried to keep everything in, just making sure I can be the solid go-to person on the outside," Mickelson said. "As a team I think we worked hard, really grinded for the win."
McKenna Kaelber led the Orediggers in assists with 29. Hannah Oggerino played a significant defensive role and finished with 18 defensive digs. As a team, the Orediggers had 45 kills compared to the Skylights' 30, and also held a significant advantage in blocks.
Solomon said he was proud of how his team played, but they will have to maintain the comfort, focus and drive they showed on Friday night. According to Mickelson, the chemistry within the Montana Tech program should make the task a bit easier.
"I love them all, love the players and love the coaches," Mickelson said. "They are all such sweethearts, we mesh and play together so well. We're going to come out of the gate early and start tomorrow how tonight's game ended."
The series between the Skylights and the Orediggers will continue on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Montana Tech. After the series is over, the Skylights will face Carroll College while the Orediggers will face The University of Providence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.