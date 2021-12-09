KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced the 2021volleyball All-America teams today. Montana Tech’s Maureen Jessop was named to the All-America Honorable Mention Team.
Jessop, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, received the accolade for the second time. The junior from Corvallis was an honorable mention as a true freshman in 2019.
Jessop was selected first team all-conference this year, finishing the season with 347 total kills and averaging 2.92 per set with a .227 hitting percentage. She also led the Frontier Conference in service aces.
Montana Tech finished the season 23-10 overall. The Orediggers made it to the final site for the NAIA Volleyball National Championships in Sioux City, Iowa.
