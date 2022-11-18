CALDWELL, Idaho – Montana Tech women's basketball opened the Les Schwab Tire Center Tournament with a 76-55 loss to Eastern Oregon.
The Orediggers (2-3) went 6 for 20 in the first quarter and hit 3-of-6 from beyond the arc as they led the Mountaineers 19-12 after the first quarter. The Mountaineers shot 6-of-18 in the first quarter while missing all of their five three-point attempts.
Eastern Oregon (1-0) was stepping onto the court for the first time this season. After shaking off the rust in the first quarter, they went 11 for 19 from the field in the second quarter and pulled ahead of the Orediggers 37-30 at the break.
The Orediggers struggled with their shot while the Mountaineers hit their stride in the second half.
Eastern had the advantage in the paint outscoring Tech 30-14 down low and grabbing more rebounds with a 48-36 margin.
The Orediggers shot well from the free throw line hitting 15-of-16.
Soda Rice was the leading starter finishing with 11 points going 3-of-11 from the field and three rebounds.
The remaining starters went 5-for-29.
Ally Cleverly came off the bench with 11 points and four rebounds shooting 4-for-8. Cleverly went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Dani Urick had seven points and six rebounds.
Beverly Slater went 7 for 11 finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bayley Brennan shot 7 for 15 and 4 for 10 from three-point with 18 points.
Montana Tech plays the host College of Idaho Saturday at 5 p.m.
