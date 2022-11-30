BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team will host Rocky Mountain College on Thursday night at HPER.
The Frontier Conference tip-off for both teams starts at 5 p.m.
After a 2-4 start, the Orediggers will play their just their second home game of the season. Under first-year head coach Jeff Graham, the style of play is one that the Orediggers are getting quickly adjusted to.
“It has been a different change. A lot of our teammates are getting time that they didn’t get last season. It’s helping us a lot,” Tech guard/forward Tavia Rooney said. “They are getting opportunities, and it has definitely been different than last year. It has been a good change. Everyone came in with a good mindset and be better than we were last year.”
Orediggers’ forward Dani Urick, who played for Graham when he her head coach at Belt High School, agreed that the change has been good.
“It hasn’t been difficult,” Urick said. “It has been eye-opening learning a new offense, a new structure, and a new style of play. Everyone is adjusting well. The offense is more dribble-drive and fast-paced. We’re getting up-and-down as much as we can.”
Tech’s last action was an exhibition loss to Idaho State in Pocatello, 63-39.
Rooney led the Orediggers with 14 points. Forward/guard Aubrie Rademacher scored seven points, and guard Ally Cleverly added six.
“We felt like we spent the entire month of November in Idaho,” Urick said. “It was our second home, pretty much. The road games to start, following the first home game, was challenging but good.”
“We traveled 3,300 miles in 16 days,” Graham said. “I loved it. I got to know our team. I got to know them better through the teams that we played. It was a great experience. We competed with Idaho State that last game and built some momentum. When you travel on the road and play tough teams, that is what life is like in the Frontier Conference. We got a ton of bonding in.”
With the balance of road games, the academic side of student-athletes are tested thoroughly. Urick is a senior, majoring in exercise and health science, while Rooney, a junior, is majoring in nursing
“With the team that we have, we are in difficult degrees and have tons of coursework,” Rooney said. “We have wonderful professors that work with us and our coaches understand. Being on the road, we had to adjust. We would have homework, then practice. We went to dinner, and then watched film. Then we got back to homework. Being gone for the entire month of November has us excited to be at home.”
“Mentally, you have to be in the moment that you’re in,” Urick added. “Whether you’re on the court, in the classroom, studying film, or doing homework. Every student-athlete can relate.”
The Orediggers average 60.2 points per contest, shooting 36.2% from the field, 26.4% from the behind the arc and 65.8% from the free-throw line. Tech averages 37.8 rebounds, ten assists, eight steals and 2.5 blocks.
Rooney, who played at Broadwater High School, leads the Orediggers in minutes played per game (28.7), scoring (11.5), rebounds (7.2), blocks (1.7), and is second in steals (1.7).
Urick leads the Orediggers in free-throw shooting (16-of-20, 80%), three-point shooting (9-of-29, 31%) and steals per contest (2.0), and is second on Tech in scoring (10.5 ppg).
Rademacher is second in free-throw shooting (14-of-18) and third in scoring (10 ppg).
Having faced several similar offensive squads, the Orediggers yield 65 points per game on defense. Opponents shoot 38.4% from the field, 28.3% from beyond the arc, and 72% from the charity stripe.
“Knowing what the girls are doing on the court and the way they handle things, they listen close to what we are saying. They are so coachable,” Graham said. “They work hard. Their defensive effort and offensive effort is great. We are doing new things, and making adjustments between quarters and at halftimes. We are just seeing what works. We love being at practice with them every day.”
Rocky (4-3) is playing their seventh game away from Billings. The Battlin’ Bears received votes in Top 25 poll released on Wednesday.
The Battlin’ Bears average 74.3 points per game, converting 39.6% from the floor, 30.2% from behind the three-point line, and 76.7% at the free-throw line. Rocky averages 44.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 11.9 steals, and 3.9 blocks.
Although she is seventh on the team in minutes played per contest (16.6), forward Morgan Baird leads Rocky in points (13.0 ppg), field goals (40), field-goal percentage (62.5), free-throw percentage (91.7%), and third in rebounds (3.7).
Guard Kloie Thatcher leads the Battlin’ Bears in minutes played (32.6), assists (3.7), and is third in steals (1.7).
Opponents average 57 points per game, converting 34.7% from the field, 30.6% from behind the arc, 64.7% from the free-throw stripe, 38.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals, and 3.3 blocks per contest.
“Rocky has lost one game and are ranked lower than they should have been,” Graham said. “They lost a couple of good players, but they reloaded. You’re going against (Rocky head coach) Wes Keller and a team that has gone deep in the national tournament. I’m excited to see where we are at and what we need to do. I know that the girls are excited.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.