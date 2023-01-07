BUTTE — The Montana Tech Orediggers womens’ basketball team hosted the University of Providence (Mont.) Argos womens’ basketball in a Frontier Conference Saturday afternoon game on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center in Butte.
The Orediggers trailed by 14 points with 5:13 left in the third quarter when they finished the game with a 44-22 stretch to defeat Providence, 69-61.
Both teams missed a series of shots early before Reed Hazard put Providence on board first with a layup 3:12 into the game.
Soda Rice tied the game on a jumper ten seconds later, and Tavia Rooney’s rebound and drive to the basket gave Tech the lead with 6:10 left in the opening quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, the Argos had the advantage by a point, 12-11.
Providence started the second quarter on a 13-0 run over the first 5:03. Hazard, Alicia Oatis, and Kenedy Cartwright accounted for the points in the run.
Aubrie Rademacher’s two free-throw broke the run with 4:57 to play in the first half.
Tech ended the half, having shot 22% from the field, as they trailed the Argos at the break, 29-16.
Hazard had 13 points in the first half for the Argos, while Rooney led the Orediggers with eight.
The Orediggers chipped at the lead in the third quarter, going 10-of-14 from the floor and outscored the Argos, 25-20. Providence led going into the final quarter, 49-41.
An 11-2 run over the first 4:16 of the fourth quarter propelled the Orediggers into the lead, 52-51.
Tech continued to press forward with pressure on both sides of the ball, as they opened a seven-point lead, 63-56, with 1:09 to play.
Both teams made multiple trips to the foul line inside the final minute, with Tech holding on for the eight-point win.
Tech shot 47.2% from the field, which included 31.3% from beyond the arc, and 14-for-21 from the foul line. The Orediggers outscored the Argos in the second half, 53-32.
Rooney led all scorers with 26 points. Aubrie Rademacher added 14 points, and Rice and Cleverly each scored eight.
Providence went 19-for-58 (32.8%) from the field, which included 8-for-24 from behind the three-point line, and converted 15-of-21 free-throws.
Hazard led the Argos with 15 points. Maddy Dixon scored 14 points, and Brooklyn Harn added 10.
Montana Tech returns to action for two Frontier Conference games this week. The Orediggers host MSU-Northern on Thursday evening, and will head to Dillon for the second meeting of the season between Tech and Montana Western.
Providence will travel to Helena to take on Carroll College on Thursdsay and will host Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
