BUTTE – For the first time in the history of Montana Tech basketball, the Orediggers advanced to the Round of 16 with a 77-72 win over Thomas More University on Wednesday night in Butte.
"It's hard to express in words. There has been a lot of hard work to get us to this point," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said
40 minutes wasn’t enough to separate Tech and TMU, and the Diggers moved on in fashion with an overtime thriller.
Without leading scorer and Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Caleb Bellach, it took a full effort to get past the Saints.
“We told our guys, this is our championship game and players need to step up in big moments. A lot of players stepped up,” Hiatt said.
Tech trailed for over 17 minutes in the first half and by as many as 10 points. TMU shot 59.4% from the field in the opening 20 minutes compared to only 37.9% for the Diggers, yet it was only a seven point game at halftime.
There was no quit in the Orediggers, who rallied back multiple times before they ultimately claimed victory.
Tech trailed by seven points with 5:50 remaining in the game. In less than two minutes, they went on a 7-0 scoring run, with a monster dunk by Michael Ure to tie up the game.
“I feel like we are just a very resilient team, we stuck together and never gave up on each other,” freshman Hayden Diekhans said.
In overtime, Diekhans took over. The freshman scored eight of Tech’s 10 points in the final five minutes, with a dunk that nearly blew the roof off of HPER Complex.
“It was pretty surreal, the crowd was going crazy after,” Diekhans said.
In the final home game of the season, the Diggers continued to do what they have all year. They finish the year with an 18-0 record on Kelvin Sampson Court, and it proved to be a major advantage the last two nights.
“It was immense, we would not be where we are without the crowd. It was incredible, the atmosphere was electric and they really kept us going,” Hiatt said.
Ure led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 73% from the field and nailing four buckets from behind the arc. Asa Williams added 18 points to go along with three assists and two steals. Diekhans scored 12 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.
In Bellach’s absence, the rest of the team stepped up.
For TMU, Reid Jolly led the team with 20 points. Jolly scored 14 of his points in the first half, but Tech's defense made it tougher on him to end the game.
As a team, the Saints shot 45.8% in the second half and 16.7% in overtime, a big drop off from their hot shooting to start the game.
"In the second half we were much better at disrupting what they wanted to do. We got the game more at our pace and just made some big plays late," Hiatt said.
Five players scored 12 or more points for the Saints.
In a game that had nine lead changes and went back and forth throughout, Tech found a way to end up on top.
The Diggers now enter unchartered waters. They have won two games in the national tournament for the first time in their history.
Tech will travel to Kansas City, where the final 16 teams will compete for the NAIA national title. They will play No. 1 seed William Penn on March 13 at 7 p.m.
