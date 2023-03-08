BUTTE – For the first time in the history of Montana Tech basketball, the Orediggers advanced to the Round of 16 with a 77-72 win over Thomas More University on Wednesday night in Butte.

"It's hard to express in words. There has been a lot of hard work to get us to this point," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said

Tech vs. Thomas Moore

Hayden Diekhans drives to the basket as the Orediggers meet Thomas Moore in the NAIA national tournament Wednesday night in Butte.
Tech's Asa Williams takes the ball to the hoop as the Orediggers meet Thomas Moore University on Wednesday night in Butte.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

