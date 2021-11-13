LEWISTON, Idaho – In the first triple-overtime game in program history, Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball downed Montana Tech 79-74 as three players notched double-doubles Friday night.
Maddie Holm, Sara Muehlhausen and Heidi Sellmann became the second trio in school history to accomplish the feat.
Tavia Rooney had a double-double for Montana Tech (3-3) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Heggie added 16 points and five rebounds.
The Orediggers led 72-71 in the third overtime before Callie Stevens hit back-to-back 3-pointers for L-C State.
“What a game,” L-C State coach Brian Orr said. “Triple overtime and every possession was a battle. We had so many players step up and make big plays, but the fact that we had three players with double-digit rebounds says a lot about our toughness, and it was a big reason why we came out on top. We beat a really good team and it took a total team effort to pull it out.”
Muehlhausen led LC in scoring with 16 points to go with 14 boards. Sellmann put up 15 points and 12 boards, and Holm led the defense with a career-best 16 rebounds along with 14 points.
The Warriors outrebounded the Orediggers 67-57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.